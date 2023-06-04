The pastry chef and the beautician on the front line for Kiev: 42,000 female soldiers

DNIPRO – In a place that can not be said, but it is in the Donbass, works this girl Tetiana, happy mother of two children, gunner on a self-propelled howitzer. One of 42,000 women currently enlisted in the Ukrainian army, and one of the 5,000 engaged in the fighting. Yesterday the Ministry of Defense wanted to honor them, because “they maintain their defense like men, they fight, they take risks and, unfortunately, sometimes they give their lives.