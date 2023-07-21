The insolvency of the sponsor did not affect us, Bohemians rested. Forty percent of the club’s shares are for sale

In terms of sports, the last year was a great success for them, in the economic field, things did not look too rosy at one point. Bohemians managed everything gracefully, despite the fact that their now former general partner Malina Group is facing insolvency. The unpleasant development of events did not fundamentally affect the running of the club. “Malina Group is disappearing from the Bohemians presentation,” announced press spokesman Petr Koukal forcefully at the pre-season press conference.

