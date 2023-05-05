The millionaire figure for which Jey Mammon would sue Telefe

After the scandal over the complaint of sexual abuse against him and having been removed from most of his work commitments, Mammon’s property will come out to charge, and according to reports, will sue Telefe for a million-dollar figure.

It should be remembered that a few days after the accusation of Lucas Benvenuto against the actor gained notoriety, the successful signal, where Mammon drove every Sunday «Morfi’s Rock“He decided to fire him without further explanation.

This situation, in addition to the strong social rejection that had him at the center of the scene, led to the humorist now plan to take legal action against the channelthat to advance, they would force the company to pay him a millionaire amount.

Transcended and information originating in the same environment as Jey Mammon, indicated that the driver will demand a large amount of money from Telefe, presumably in dollarsas compensation for having left him without a job weeks ago.

It would be about a lawsuit for a million dollarswhich the actor would be preparing together with his team of lawyers to present in the coming days, along with the legal actions that he anticipated, he would carry out against Benvenuto for false accusations.

In addition, after returning from his trip to Madrid with which he sought to get away from the media, the humorist would have set himself the objective of going against those who, according to his opinion, “they sentenced him without conviction«. In that group, they hinted at those close to the actor, journalists would also be included, but they did not give names.

The awkward moment on air at La Peña de Morfi

Mammon’s property was suspended by Telefe from conducting The Rock of Morfi, after revealing a serious legal complaint against the presenter who had made Lucas Welcome for alleged sexual abuse. The channel chose that Georgina Barbarossa next to jesica cirio they continued with the musical cycle.

This last Sundaye lived a tense moment when a viewer leaked the request for the driver to return to the program. everything happened when Barbarossa introduced Antonio Tarragó Ros. While you could enjoy the folk music performer’s show, they put images of the virtual tribune on the screen.

Between people there was a family that introduced themselves as “Britos Roscani de Mendoza”, with a sign they showed. Noticing that they were going on the air, two ladies cThey began to say hello to see themselves on the screen and a man who accompanied them appeared with another sign that the production did not expect.

“Come back Jey!” was able to read. Images that quickly rose from the air and of which neither the host nor Jésica Cirio made mention. After this awkward episode, Jey Mammon expressed herself through her Instagram account. The animator posted the video, noting:“The chamamé speaks in the first person.”

