The movie “Football Youth” was shortlisted for the Golden Boy Award at the Macau International Children’s Film Festival 2022-11-18 17:15:02.0 Source: China Net Sports Channel

Co-produced by the Propaganda Department of the Gansu Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, the film “Football Youth” produced by the Propaganda Department of the Lanzhou Municipal Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, Lanzhou Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Lanzhou Haofa Film and Television Culture Communication Co., Ltd., and Beijing Huayu Qianqiu Film and Television Culture Communication Co., Ltd. was shortlisted for the 2022 Macau International The Children’s Film Festival competes for the “Golden Boy Award” with outstanding children’s films shortlisted from various countries. It is reported that this film festival will hold an awards ceremony in Macau in December.

Since its inception in 2019, the Macau International Children’s Film Festival has provided opportunities for children’s film lovers and film and television amateur creators to use their imagination and display original works of art through a series of selections and activities for children’s films. platform. The film festival promotes the seamless connection between children’s film works and talents and business operations, displays children’s multiculturalism in an all-round way, and becomes a window for children from China and other regions of the world to communicate with each other and observe the world with world-class children’s films.

As China‘s first public welfare film on campus football in remote mountainous areas, “Football Youth” is based on campus education, focusing on remote mountainous areas, using the development of campus football as a carrier, and promoting the concept of “integration of sports and education”. Through the many difficulties overcome by mountain teenagers in the process of pursuing their football dreams, the once difficult campus sports environment is fully displayed in front of the audience. Through the transformation of three ball games, the children finally successfully reached the standard of building a school with football characteristics. This story about dreams and education and poverty alleviation adapted on the basis of real events has entered the public eye in the form of a movie, conveying China to more audiences. Young people move forward courageously, education and poverty alleviation lighten the spirit of dreams.

The movie “Football·Youth” is adapted from the true story of Zhonglianchuan Primary School in Yuzhong County, Lanzhou City, Gansu Province. In 2015, CCTV Sports Channel broadcast a series of feature films “Youth Football Talk-Starfire Journey” directed by Zhang Chuqiao. The primary school on the loess high slope has attracted attention for a while, and has received strong support from all walks of life.

At the recently concluded China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival, Zhang Chuqiao, director of the movie “Football Youth” and an equestrian athlete, participated in a sports film discussion on the theme of “Make Sports More Movies and Movies More Sports” on behalf of sports filmmakers. Forum, she said: “The one thing in common between sports and movies is that they can talk to the world. As sports people, we hope to promote sportsmanship through various forms, advocate family and country feelings, and tell Chinese stories well. Today’s movie “Football “Youth” took the children on the high slope of the loess out of the mountains. In the future, I hope that more Chinese teenagers will go to the world through sports movies!”

2022 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival Universal Screen Window Sports Film Forum