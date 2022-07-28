Directed by Luoluo and starring young actors Li Wenhan and Xu Ruohan, the love movie “Meet You” “Only Meeting is the Qixi Festival” love long-distance running national road show is in full swing. A few days ago, the screenwriter and director Luoluo and the lead star Li Wenhan landed in Changzhou to interact closely with fans and exchange viewing experience. Since the official announcement, the popularity and topicality of the movie have been increasing.

The road show of “Meet You” reproduces the tearful audience’s emotion, “It’s meaningless to meet you on Qixi Festival”

On the road show at Changzhou Station, director Luoluo and starring Li Wenhan communicated and interacted with the audience at close range. After watching the film, a male audience felt that it was not easy to meet, and got up to confess to his girlfriend: “I have two lucks in my life, once I met you, and once I went to the end.” She is experiencing a long-distance love run. She said that after watching the movie, she was very touched, and called on the audience to try their best to fall in love, “because from the moment we met, it was very romantic.” Many viewers said that they finished watching in tears. The love story of “Bright Sun”, in this love full of regrets and tears, they also found their own shadow.

At the road show, not only young fans actively expressed their love perceptions, but also middle-aged couple audiences were also moved by the love of the “bright sun”. A couple who have lived together for 40 years shared their secrets for keeping freshness – the courage to maintain love and cherish hard-won encounters. The movie “Meet You” has opened up the resonance of love at all ages with real emotions. It is a rare true and heart-piercing love movie in recent years. At the end of the road show, the host organized the couple to take a group photo together with their fingers clasped together to convey their silent cherishment to each other. Li Wenhan also sang the promotion song of the same name for the movie again at the scene, expressing that it is not easy to meet, and that there is no regret if you have it, which filled the atmosphere of the scene.

The beauty of love lies in the fact that the encounter itself is touched because it is real

With the gradual development of the main creators meeting of the road show, the movie “Meet You” has aroused heated discussions among netizens in cities such as Shijiazhuang, Jinan, Shenyang, Hefei, and Changzhou. A sad love story. After watching the movie, some viewers said that “Meet You” is a rare domestic love film. During the movie, I cried several times. Zhou Can and Yu Jiaoyang are like the most ordinary couples in the world, very real and touching. Some netizens were touched by the heroine Yu Jiaoyang’s bravery and decisiveness, “I still love you, but it just doesn’t feel right… Then I wish you happiness!” This is exactly what director Luoluo wants to tell the audience through the movie, the love The beauty lies in the encounter itself, and we have each other is the most beautiful existence.

The movie “Meet You” will be officially released on the Chinese Valentine’s Day on August 4.