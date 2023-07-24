Commercial employees: What are the two key dates for which you can be paid extra

In addition to pay raises for augustlos Commerce employees may have two holidays and extras with an increase during the coming monthsas established by the agreement of this sector of workers.

The thing is workers in the commercial sectorcontemplated in commercial employee agreementwill add in august and september of this year two days without activity that could result in the payment of additional bonuses.

Amounts they will be settled in arrears for commerce employeesthat is to say in September and in October.

The thing is Monday, August 21, is a holiday for the Passage to Immortality of General José de San Martín, so double must be paid in case of working; and then, It will arrive on Tuesday, September 26, which will be the celebrations for the Day of the Commercial Employee.

Commercial employees: Which sector will receive an increase in August

The Argentine Federation of Commerce and Services Employeesrepresentative of the trade employeesy the chambers of cereal activity reached a new salary agreement that will benefit the workers of the mercantile sector of the collection branchin their six categories.

This salary increase will impact salaries in arrears for July and August: a lucrative 20%.based on the scales of June.

Besides, A one-time non-remunerative sum of 35,000 pesos will be added to be paid in two installments of $17,500 each.

The last thing agreed to trade employees linked to the gathering branch of the cereal activity was granted by the quarter of April, May and June. So, 19.5% was negotiated, which made it possible to reach a base of $220,000 (including presenteeism).

