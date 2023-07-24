Mr. Jibril Rajoub, did your ignorance, the shallowness of your thinking, or the luster of the dollar speak to you?

Mohamed Envy

The important thing is that you spoke, and you didn’t!! And as long as you have done so, and you have given yourself the right to deviate from the text in support of secession and the enemies of the Moroccan territorial integrity, it is our duty to return the greeting with the best of them. But we are at a loss as to what adjective we should address you. Do we address you as a minister (Minister of Youth and Sports in the Palestinian government)? Or as the president (President of the Palestinian Olympic Committee)? Or in the capacity of the Secretary (Secretary of the Fatah Movement)? Or do we address you with all these adjectives combined, so that we may find for you in one of them a justification to mitigate the impact of your resounding fall, politically, professionally and morally, so that we find an excuse for you?

The Algerian TV channel that conducted an interview with you on the occasion of your presence in Algeria with the Palestine delegation in the Arab Games held in Algeria from 5 to 15 July this year (2023), would not have taken that step, had it not been intended – according to the editorial line drawn for the Algerian media – to offend Morocco and undermine its territorial integrity (and we do not believe that you are ignorant of the history and nature of the conflict between the two neighboring countries). In you, the aforementioned channel has found its goal and has achieved its goal through you. Namely, the promotion of the thesis of separation, to which Algeria has harnessed all its material, military and diplomatic capabilities, to the extent that the Algerian people have become on the brink of poverty; Rather, it is already below the poverty line, as evidenced by the stampede in lines to get a few basic foodstuffs due to scarcity; It is a situation that the Palestinian people who live under occupation do not know.

What is surprising is your promotion of the thesis of separation at a time when this thesis has withered and its star has faded, and it is just around the corner from decay and extinction. Is it ignorance, short-sightedness, or stupidity, or has the luster of the dollar made your tongue grow longer than necessary, so you unleashed it on Morocco, its state and people, without any regard for the historical relationship between Morocco and Palestine? I made provocative statements to the feelings of Moroccans; Which made it spread quickly like wildfire, and led to reactions that we will come to mention after a while.

In view of your qualities that we mentioned in the first paragraph, you, Mr., bear, in addition to the mission of the President of the Palestinian Olympic Committee, heavy political responsibilities; which gives your statements special importance; That is because every word you utter, whether it has a positive or negative load, is calculated for you or against you, and it must pass through a fine filter and be placed, in the end, in a balance more accurate than the balance of gold. You are not an ordinary Palestinian citizen so that we overlook your words; Rather, you are a representative of the Palestinian state and the Palestinian people. The unaccountable and irresponsible words you say will undoubtedly have a negative impact on the Moroccan sentiment regarding Palestine, and there is no difference in that between the state and society. Morocco, both official and popular, does not trade in the Palestinian cause, as some of its people unfortunately do, nor does it exploit it to achieve circumstantial political gains, as Algeria, for example, has always done.

Mr. Minister, it seems, through your statements, that you do not appreciate the responsibilities that have been assigned to you, as you appeared in your dialogue as a copy of Abdel Majid Tebboune, the head of the fold of the elders, who speaks to his servants without evoking the consequences of what he says (and we have enough examples in his dialogues with the media or in his official speeches). Is it the infection of Algerian stupidity (see our article entitled “Warning against infection with Algerian stupidity”, “Akhbarna” website, dated April 24, 2023) that afflicted you, or is it the effect of the sparkle of the dollar that froze your faculties of discriminating between what should be said and what should not? As the head of the Palestinian Olympic Committee, you are forbidden to engage in anything that is not sporting according to the Olympic charters. But you flouted these covenants with all impudence and insolence, even though your presence in Algeria is in your capacity as head of the Palestinian Olympic Committee.

Your statements about the Moroccan Sahara reminded us of the grandson of “Nelson Mandela,” who was summoned by Algeria to deliver a provocative speech to Morocco at the opening of the “Al-Shaan” championship, which it hosted last year. Your talk about the referendum in our desert is no less absurd, stupid, malicious, and hostile to Morocco than the call for war launched by “Mandela,” the corrupt grandson, from the stadium that bears the name of his grandfather. According to what is circulating on social media, in exchange for these statements, she received the same amount that was given to this South African mercenary. This is a clear answer to the third element of the question contained in the title of this article or open letter, in response to your provocative statements.

These statements are more dangerous, Mr. Rajoub, because you are the secretary of the Fatah movement and a member of the Palestinian government. This gives it an official character and makes it a basis for destroying the historical and sentimental relationship between Moroccan society and all its institutions and Palestine. I deliberately harmed this relationship when I chose to side with the Algerian military regime, which has been hostile to the territorial integrity of Moroccans for five decades. Rather, you went too far in your ignorance and your ignorance, when you made Algeria our partner in our desert, proposing a solution more stupid than stupidity; Namely, resorting to a referendum to resolve the dispute and determine whether the Sahara is Moroccan or Algerian. We do not find any justification for this deviation on the line and extremism in the situation other than the luster of the dollar, as we explained in the previous paragraph. Its smell may have increased the effect of luster, causing you to lose consciousness.

In addition to all this, you revealed your ignorance and the shallowness of your thinking when you talked about resolving the issue of the conflict over the desert by interrogation. While the United Nations has canceled it since 1994 due to the impossibility of organizing it. Then don’t you know, O ignorant one, that Morocco has settled the issue of the Sahara, which was colonized by Spain, with the Green March called for by King Hassan II in 1975, after the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which recognized the existence of allegiance ties between the Sahrawi tribes and the kings of Morocco? This decisiveness was reinforced by the Madrid Agreement in the same year. It is a tripartite agreement between Spain, Morocco and Mauritania. Are you ignorant of the major turning point represented by the autonomy proposal submitted by Morocco in 2007, which has become a reference for all Security Council resolutions since then? If you are ignorant of all this, then it is a great scandal because you are not an ordinary citizen; Rather, a political official is required of you to be aware of political developments and follow up on thorny issues so that you can invest that in defending your cause with reason and logic, and not with loud slogans and emotional shouting. But if you ignore all the developments known to our national cause and ignore the situation on the ground, economically, socially, urban and diplomatically (the increasing number of consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla), then this is evidence that your morals are at rock bottom, whether it is related to the luster of the dollar or courtesy of the failed Algerian military regime, which has become isolated at all levels, and clings to every straw, no matter how fragile it is, and you are one of these fragile straws; And he does this only to distract the Algerian people from their real problems represented in this reckless regime that squanders the wealth of this people in matters that do not concern them.

Your talk, Mr. Minister, about the referendum in the Moroccan Sahara, was outside the text and out of context; It exposes you and your compound ignorance. We believe that it is the duty of the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people to know that your statements, O Rajoub, have provoked very strong and angry reactions because of their insult to the Moroccan people, provocation of their feelings, and infringement of their right to their land. Public opinion, in all its spectrum, denounced what I declared against the Moroccan territorial integrity. For example, but not limited to, we mention the condemnation carried by the response carried out by the “Moroccan Association for the Support of the Palestinian Struggle”; It is one of the oldest and most active associations in defending the Palestinian cause. It was established by the parties of the national movement, before it became a home for all political spectrums and intellectual and cultural orientations.

How shameful, minister, your talk about normalization! He has only increased in exposing your hypocrisy and chameleonism, because we know that you are one of the greatest normalizers; Which makes your exploitation of Morocco’s resumption of its relationship with the state in which you live offensive to you and the Palestinian cause. In order to satisfy the Algerian regime – which trades in the Palestinian cause, and abuses it by making it at the level of the terrorist Polisario gang that it arms and finances at the expense of the tortured Algerian people on the ground – you allowed yourself to ride the horses of wooden language and empty bidding.

There is no doubt that you know that Morocco has established relations with Israel at the level of liaison offices since 1994; This was after the Oslo Accords between the Palestine Liberation Organization and Israel. The liaison office in Rabat will be closed in the year 2000 as a result of Israeli violence and terrorism against the Palestinian people who rose up in defense of their land (the second Palestinian intifada). And how young I was when I considered that the resumption of the relationship between Morocco and Israel entails bullying by the latter and America over Algeria! What stupidity! Do you not know that the age of conflict has exceeded the age of middle age and is on the verge of old age? Who was responding to aggression on our land during this period? Aren’t our brave soldiers who defeated the gang of mercenaries and the Algerian army despite Algeria’s strength, during the Cold War, by the Soviet Union and its allies, including Gaddafi, Castro and others? As for Algeria, today, it is weaker than the spider’s web until Morocco is empowered by America and Israel. They taught you those words and you came to the TV to parrot them.

We conclude this letter by clarifying the Palestinian ambassador in Rabat, who confirmed that his country’s position on the issue of the Moroccan Sahara has not changed. Unfortunately, however, we record his attempt to find a justification for the slip of the head of the Palestinian Olympic Committee. By saying, “Jibril Rajoub’s statement … they are wrong.” What a hollow justification! We say to the Ambassador: Such justification is completely unacceptable, because it underestimates the intelligence of Moroccans. We did not misunderstand Mr. Jibril Rajoub’s statement; It’s you who want to make him that way. This is an insult to all Moroccans, as well as to your person and to Palestine. As you say: His statement is a mistake, you confirm that you share his opinion in favor of secession. By accusing us of misunderstanding, you support his interference in the internal affairs of our country and the violation of its sovereignty. This interference is clear and flagrant in his statement, and it cannot be tolerated. And you look like someone who wants to hide the sun with a sieve.

Meknes on July 18, 2023