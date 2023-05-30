The State must comply with the disability quota

There are international, national and provincial legal frameworks that guarantee the right of people with disabilities to work in the State (as in the different agencies that are cited in said regulations).

At the international level, the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities is fully in force.

At the national level, there is Law No. 25,689, amending National Law No. 22,431 (Comprehensive Protection System for the Disabled).

In the province of Córdoba, there is provincial law No. 5,624 (Special Regime for Labor Protection and Promotion for Disabled Persons).

It also counts with the provisions of Article 16 of the National Constitution and Articles 27 and 54 of the Constitution of the Province of Córdoba.

In the Argentine Republic in general and in the province of Córdoba in particular, both states must comply with these indicated legal frameworks and therefore guarantee entry to the State (and its different dependencies) to those persons with disabilities who request it, through the quota allowed by law.

Those who suffer from different types of disabilities, such as those of us in our family nuclei who have one or more members with some degree of disability, we are fully convinced that all of them have the right to reintegrate into the social and labor sphere, and for this the State should not look to another side, when there are laws that oblige to attend these requests.

If the State (or its dependencies) decides that there is entry of personnel, it must be included in the number of entrants and it must be ensured that those with disabilities can also have the same possibility.

For example: if 10 new agents enter any of the state departments, one of them should do so through the disability quota (national or provincial), in order to strictly comply with the respective national and provincial laws.

Many times our political class talks about inclusion for situations that have nothing to do with this word and its definition.

If we really talk about inclusion by the national and provincial governments, a clear example of this would be the strict compliance with both laws when recruiting new agents to be included in their permanent staff.

