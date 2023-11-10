Home » “The Musicians” by Fernando Botero: The Sensation of the New York Art Auction
One of Fernando Botero’s most impressive paintings, “The Musicians,” was recently auctioned alongside works by Warhol and Picasso. The painting became the sensation of the art auction organized by Christie’s House in New York on Thursday, November 9. Described as carefully arranged and well-rehearsed, the painting, which was created in 1979, features nine musicians, including a woman, and a small parrot painted in Botero’s well-known style. This beloved work by collectors and lovers of Botero’s art was estimated to sell for about 5,132,000 dollars, equivalent to about 20,000 million pesos. The art market has already made history with this significant sale.

Botero, who passed away on September 15, is considered the greatest Colombian artist in the world. His broad range of work, which includes paintings, sculptures, and drawings of historical value, has been acclaimed worldwide. “The Musicians” is one of the most famous and appreciated themes in Botero’s work and reflects the perfect melody between past and present, humor and celebration. His work continues to inspire and capture the hearts of art enthusiasts, making it a timeless and treasured investment.

