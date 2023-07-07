Tragic Deaths in “The Voice of China” Raise Concerns

In a shocking turn of events, seven individuals associated with the popular talent show “The Voice of China” have passed away successively. The youngest participant to meet an untimely demise was just 31 years old. This string of deaths has left the public and fans devastated.

On June 13th, Zhang Hengyuan, who participated in “The Voice of China Season 2″ in 2013 and achieved the runner-up title, died of an illness at the age of 36. Zhang had a promising career ahead of him but was tragically taken too soon.

Yao Beina, another contestant from the same season as Zhang Hengyuan, also passed away due to illness on January 16, 2015, at the age of 33. Yao made it to the top eight in the country and was a highly regarded talent.

Sadly, on May 19th of this year, Gu Jiaqi, a participant in “The Voice of China Season 4,” died in a car accident at the age of 31. Alongside his girlfriend, Gu Jiaqi was involved in a collision on a national highway during heavy rain. Both lost their lives in the tragic accident.

Zhao Yingjun, who was a contestant in “The Voice of China Season 4″ alongside Xu Zheng, passed away on February 3, 2021, at the age of 43. Known for his memorable performances, Zhao had a successful career in the music industry.

Li Yong, the host of “The Voice of China,” also sadly passed away on October 25, 2018, at the age of 50. Li not only hosted the show but also showcased his singing talent as he performed songs from each of the four mentors.

Shui Xinrui, the oldest singer on “The Voice of China,” passed away on May 20, 2013, at the age of 77. Shui’s rendition of the English song “When I fall in love” touched the hearts of many.

Most recently, Coco Lee, the renowned Queen of Music, passed away at the age of 48. Coco Lee participated in “The Voice of China 2022″ as a mentor. Her sudden death by suicide has left fans and the music industry in a state of shock and disbelief.

The continuous occurrence of these tragic deaths among individuals associated with “The Voice of China” has caused concerns and raised questions about the show. The program has always been controversial, with rumors of predetermined outcomes and scripted moments circulating. While it is an entertainment program, these incidents have sparked discussions about the show’s credibility and its impact on the contestants’ lives.

Furthermore, some netizens have brought attention to the involvement of Li Changchun’s family in the program. Li Changchun’s daughter, Li Tong, is the CEO of Bank of China International Holdings and is believed to be involved in the show’s production through the China Chinese Cultural Industry Investment Fund (CMC). Allegations of profit-driven motives behind the show have led to scrutiny and speculation about its true intentions.

The unexpected deaths of these talented individuals serve as a reminder of the fragility of life and the immense pressures that come with fame and success. As the industry mourns the loss of these remarkable talents, it is essential to reflect on the darker side of the entertainment world and ensure the well-being and support of all individuals involved in shows like “The Voice of China.”