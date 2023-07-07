CYANS LED Virtual Studio Creates Taiwan’s First Broadcast-Level LED Virtual Studio According to Netflix Specifications

Sanyuan Seshichuang, a subsidiary of Hongqi Technology, has partnered with FTV to create the first broadcast-level LED virtual studio in Taiwan according to Netflix specifications. This development marks a significant advancement in the film and television industry, leveraging the innovative technology of LED displays and virtual shooting.

With the advancements in science and technology, industries have experienced a shift in their work and production processes. The film and television industry, in particular, has witnessed significant changes, especially in production methods and editing techniques. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of virtual shooting technology, which offers cost-effective and flexible solutions.

Traditional film shooting often requires setting up physical scenes and shooting on location, which can be time-consuming and costly. Virtual shooting eliminates the need for physical set-ups and allows for efficient image production, addressing challenges such as weather conditions, geographical constraints, and scene changes. The use of virtual studios enhances visual effects and immerses actors in the virtual environment, resulting in more captivating performances. Additionally, virtual studios offer the advantage of replacing traditional green screen shooting, saving both time and post-production costs while improving image quality.

Sanyuan Seshichuang has collaborated with CYANS LED Virtual Studio to create Taiwan’s first regular broadcast-level LED virtual studio built on a TV station. The studio boasts a suspended LED main screen, meeting Netflix PartnerCenter specifications and adhering to international standards. This state-of-the-art studio is equipped with renowned equipment and products such as Brompton, Pixotope Stype, and Sony, ensuring top-notch quality.

The CYANS LED Virtual Studio, located in FTV’s digital media headquarters, offers a spacious environment with a ceiling height of 12 meters and an area of ​​175 pings. It supports 4K, 60P system shooting and recording, as well as multi-machine multicam frequency division and multi-angle operations for up to four-machine broadcasts.

The studio’s curved main screen, which serves as a background display during shooting, measures 5 meters in height and 18.5 meters in width. Its resolution is equivalent to two sets of 4K monitors, ensuring optimal display and color performance. With the Brompton SX40 LED processor and Pixotope’s native UNREAL engine system, scene transitions are seamless and visuals are stunning.

Furthermore, the LED main screen is constructed using modular splicing, allowing for flexibility in size customization and easy replacement in case of any module failure. The suspended structure design of the screen ensures convenient assembly and maintenance, while avoiding errors caused by uneven ground. The tricolor video construction and Brompton’s module calibration process ensure a flawless display without any visible splicing lines.

In addition to the main screen, the CYANS LED Virtual Studio also features four sets of adjustable displays, including a sky screen, floor screen, and side screens. This enables filmmakers to have greater flexibility in post-production. The studio is equipped with advanced computing power, precise camera tracking and positioning systems, and on-site dimming and color correction systems, offering a seamless fusion of virtual and real space for film and television production teams. The studio’s concert-level audio equipment also makes it suitable for various commercial activities such as concerts, meetings, product launches, and conference forums.

The development of Taiwan’s first broadcast-level LED virtual studio showcases the continuous advancements in LED display technology and virtual shooting. It not only enhances the efficiency and quality of film and television production but also opens up possibilities for various other industries. With the seamless integration of virtual and real environments, the CYANS LED Virtual Studio is poised to revolutionize the way visual content is created and experienced.

