Exploring the Millennary Tradition of Judeo-Roman Cuisine: A Culinary Journey Through History and Culture

“Amici della Stampa” Club Celebrates Judeo-Roman Cuisine

Rome, Italy – The ancient tradition of cuisine, deeply rooted in the history and culture of Rome, will take center stage as the “Amici della Stampa” Club celebrates its six months of activity with a special event. The event, titled “Judeo-Roman Cuisine between Ancient Flavors, Tradition, and the Future,” aims to showcase the culinary legacy of a community that has resided in Rome for over 2000 years.

Scheduled for Thursday, July 13th, at 18:30, the event will take place at Caffè Montanucci in Orvieto. The meeting will feature renowned traditional chefs, Mino Zarfati of the Kosher Osteria “Casalino” in Rome and Carlo Cerrini of the Trattoria “Da Carlo” in Orvieto. The chefs will explore the distinctive flavors of Orvieto’s gastronomic traditions and the Jewish-Roman cuisine, highlighting both the similarities and differences in ingredients and techniques used to create exquisite dishes.

The gathering will be enriched by discussions led by experienced journalists Roberto Conticelli, Ruben Della Rocca, and Alessandro Maria Li Donni. Moreover, attendees will have the chance to learn about the nutritional values of various food items from biologist-nutritionist Silvia Aquili, who will provide expert recommendations on wholesome ingredients and condiments.

At 20:00, the event will transition into a convivial moment, taking participants on a culinary tour around the iconic Portico d’Ottavia. The menu will feature delectable dishes such as artichokes alla giudia, fried anchovies, courgette flowers, mixed fried vegetables, and cod in batter. Adding to the gastronomic experience, guests will be treated to rice cake, eggplant parmesan, zucchini dressing, cod with raisins, pine nuts, cherry tomatoes, and onion, as well as anchovies with endive and chicory. To conclude the feast, mouthwatering ricotta tarts with sour cherry jam or chocolate will be offered. Complementing the culinary delights, a selection of wines and sparkling wines provided by MDL Risk Management, LOG Logistic&Groupage, and Bonollo grappa will be available for guests.

Participation in this exceptional celebration of Judeo-Roman cuisine is priced at 40 euros per person, and spaces are limited due to the event’s popularity. To secure a place, interested individuals are encouraged to make their reservations no later than Tuesday, July 11th. Reservations can be made by contacting the following phone number or email address: 366.2689709 (WhatsApp) or [email protected].

Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich culinary heritage of Rome and discover the flavors that have been passed down through generations. Join the “Amici della Stampa” Club as they celebrate the fusion of ancient traditions, present experiences, and future possibilities in the world of Judeo-Roman cuisine.

