The national dance drama “Splendid Cantabile” to premiere at the Yunnan Provincial Grand Theater

The national dance drama “Splendid Cantabile” will premiere at the Yunnan Provincial Grand Theater

The highly anticipated national dance drama “Splendid Cantabile” is set to make its premiere at the Yunnan Provincial Grand Theater. Produced by the Wenshan Prefecture Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Wenshan Prefecture People’s Government, and the Beijing Dance Academy, this dance drama has been selected as part of various prestigious art programs.

Firstly, it has received support from the 2023 National Arts Fund Support Project, which recognizes outstanding artistic endeavors. Additionally, it has been chosen to be part of the “2023-2025 Stage Art Creation Action Plan New Repertoire” by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, demonstrating its high artistic value. The dance drama has also been supported by the 2022 Yunnan Art Fund and recognized as a part of the “Ethnic Minority Culture Quality Project” in Yunnan Province.

The premiere of “Splendid Cantabile” will take place on October 8th at 19:30 at the Yunnan Provincial Grand Theater. The dance drama tells the story of two characters from different backgrounds and explores regional and national culture through their contrasting personalities and life experiences. The dance drama aims to incorporate traditional cultural elements and reflect realistic themes, creating a powerful and meaningful performance.

The creative team behind “Splendid Cantabile” includes chief planner and art director Wang Chenghuai, planners Wu Xiaoqing, Wu Yuanyuan (Zhuang), and Wu Jianbo, screenwriter Xu Rui, director Tian Lu, composer Kang Zhuqing, stage design by Liu Kedong, costume design by Cui Xiaodong, Zhang Linyan, and Zhu Liangjing, lighting design by Meng Qin, Zhang Haifeng, and Wang Keji, makeup and styling design by Sun Xiaohong and Liang Jian, stage technical direction by Huang Zhigao, executive director Dong Huaxing, and choreographers Ouyang Jirui and Chen Ming.

The talented cast includes Li Chensai and Wang Daijinye as the main characters Jin and Li, respectively. Zhao Shan (Mongolia) and Qi Ling portray the character Embroidery, while Lu Kedi and Cai Chao (Yi) embody the character Wealth. Other notable cast members include Yan Yingjie, Fu Yiqun, Zeng Zehui, Wen Junqiang, Li Xuedan (Yi), Li Xuan, Wei Qi, Zhou Hongjie (Yi), Wang Qingjian, Luan Xiting, and Lu Tingxi (strong).

The national dance drama “Splendid Cantabile” promises to be a captivating and culturally rich production, showcasing the talent and creativity of the Wenshan Prefecture Committee, the Wenshan Prefecture People’s Government, and the Beijing Dance Academy. Audiences can look forward to a mesmerizing performance that celebrates the fusion of traditional and contemporary art forms.

