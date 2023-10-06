Strategic Innovation Leads Chinese Boxers to Success at Hangzhou Asian Games and Sets Sights on Paris Olympics

Strategic Innovation Pays Off for Chinese Boxers at Hangzhou Asian Games

The Chinese boxing team has achieved remarkable success at the Hangzhou Asian Games, securing seven tickets to the Paris Olympics, along with five gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals. This accomplishment places China at the top of the boxing gold medal and medal list. The team’s strategic innovation has been a key factor in their triumph, instilling confidence as they set their sights on the Paris Olympics next year.

Under the leadership of deputy team leader Han Bo, the Chinese boxing team has undergone a strategic shift, focusing on offense and prioritizing their own strengths. Han Bo stated that the team now emphasizes offensive tactics, highlighting the essence of boxing, which has proven to be a winning approach.

Since November 2022, the team has been engaged in intensive winter training sessions. These sessions have provided opportunities for collective learning, with a focus on stimulating the “vitality” of the Chinese boxing team through innovation. The training has taken inspiration from Cuban foreign teachers, who emphasize the importance of physical fitness, competition practice, and heightened confrontation.

Chinese veteran boxer Li Qian, part of the women’s team, shared her training experience and emphasized the need for strong confrontation skills and physical abilities. She stated that with the level of competition, boxers must be able to execute punches and technical moves effectively even under extreme physical strain.

The results of the strategic innovation have been impressive. Li Qian, who had previously missed out on gold medals at the Incheon Asian Games and the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, redeemed herself by clinching the women’s 75kg gold medal at the age of 33. Of the five gold medals won by the Chinese team, four were won by female boxers. Yang Wenlu, Wu Yu, and Yang Liu also secured gold medals in their respective weight categories.

Among the male boxers, Tohtarbek Tanglatihan emerged as the champion in the 80kg category. His victory adds to his previous achievement of reaching the finals of the Men’s Boxing World Championships, making him the second Chinese boxer after Zou Shiming to accomplish this feat. Tanglatihan faced an intense rematch against Kazakhstan boxer Nurbek Oralbai, whom he had previously lost to in the World Championship final. This time, he triumphed with a narrow 3:2 victory, showcasing his resilience and determination.

The Hangzhou Asian Games demonstrated the tenacity and indomitable spirit of Chinese boxers. Although Chang Yuan and Han Xuezhen narrowly missed out on gold medals in the women’s 54kg and men’s 92kg categories, respectively, they displayed remarkable skill and determination during their matches.

With a total of 13 boxing gold medals up for grabs at the Asian Games, the Chinese women’s team showcased their dominance. However, the men’s category proved to be highly competitive, with Uzbekistan securing three gold medals, including one by Bahodil Jarolov, the Asian Championship, World Championship, and Olympic champion in the men’s 92kg and above category.

Additionally, the Hangzhou Asian Games served as a platform for boxers to secure tickets to the Paris Olympics. A total of 34 Paris Olympics qualifications were awarded during the boxing competition. The Chinese team secured seven of these spots, with five belonging to female boxers and two to male boxers.

Looking ahead, the Chinese team aims to address any shortcomings and is optimistic about their prospects in Paris next year. The Asian Games results, regardless of whether they brought joy or regret, serve as a great motivator for Chinese boxers to give their all in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

As the Asian Games continue, Chinese boxer Han Xuezhen expressed her hope that spectators will witness her performance in the Olympics and conveyed her excitement about competing in Paris. Li Qian, reflecting on her journey over the past nine years since missing out on a gold medal at the Incheon Asian Games, stated that she will train harder to push beyond her silver medal achievements at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, aiming for gold once again.

The success of the Chinese boxing team at the Hangzhou Asian Games is a testament to their strategic innovation, determination, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

