Hangzhou Asian Games Torch Relay theme song “Burning” released

On September 10, the Hangzhou Asian Games torch relay theme song “Burning” and its music video were officially released. The torch relay is an important cultural activity of the Hangzhou Asian Games, serving as a means to spread the Olympic spirit, promote the Asian Games, and showcase the host city and co-organizer cities.

The launching ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games torch relay took place on September 8 at Yongjin Park Square in Hangzhou. Currently, the relay is being carried out in 11 cities in Zhejiang Province. As a crucial medium for the torch relay, the theme song plays a significant role in enhancing its influence and promoting the relay activities.

The theme song “Burning”, composed by Pang Long and Kong Fandong, with lyrics written by Pang Long, features a passionate and catchy melody along with exciting and inspiring lyrics that embody the spirit of competition. The arrangement combines light electronic music and heavy rock music, evoking a passionate feeling among listeners.

Accompanying the theme song is the music video, which will be performed by Wang Yibo, a young singer, actor, and Chinese skateboarding promotion ambassador. The entire video showcases Wang Yibo and the Chinese men’s 4×100-meter relay team, interspersed with scenes from the Hangzhou Asian Games torch relay. The video aims to reflect the essence of “Chinese characteristics, Asian style, and brilliance” while highlighting the beauty and achievements of Hangzhou, characterized by the poetry and painting of Jiangnan, mathematics, and wisdom. It conveys the message of fearlessness in the face of challenges, embracing beauty together, and moving forward courageously. The video praises peace, unity, dreams, inheritance, courage, and strength, aiming to inspire enthusiasm across all sectors of society in anticipation of the Asian Games.

The release of the torch relay theme song and its music video adds to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the Hangzhou Asian Games. This event promises not only a celebration of sports but also a display of cultural unity among the participating nations. With the torch relay serving as a symbol of unity and friendship, the theme song “Burning” will undoubtedly ignite the spirit of the Asian Games among athletes and spectators alike.

[Editor in charge: Jia Zilai]

