Best wishes from the municipal administration to Zuara Bergamini on her 100th birthday

“Celebrating an important and special milestone such as turning 100 is an occasion for joy and celebration for the entire citizenry. The wishes of the municipal administration to celebrate this day in complete happiness are sincere, as are the thanks to Mrs. Zuara Bergamini who continues to be a point of reference for her family members and for the younger generations to whom she still has so much to teach. The wish is that she still has many peaceful moments ahead of her to share with her loved ones more expensive”. so thecouncilor for social policies of the Municipality of Ferrara Cristina Colettiwho on the morning of Saturday 15 April 2023 went to the home of Zuara Bergamini in Barco to pay homage to her with the plaque that the Administration reserves for fellow centenarians and the letter of greetings signed by Mayor Alan Fabbri.

Born in Salvatonica di Bondeno, Zuara left her native town at the end of the 1940s to join her priest brother, Don Tiberio Bergamini, who was parish priest of the Holy Family of Ferrara, near the station before the bombing. She later moved to Vigarano with her brother, where at the end of the 1940s she met Luigi Barbieri whom she married in 1956. Following the marriage she moved to the city. From the union were born 5 children (Antonio, Mariachiara, Giovanni, Mariapia and Alessandro) and 7 grandchildren, the youngest 12 years old. As a first job, during the war Zuara worked in the administrative offices of the Motta department store in Corso Martiri della Libertà. After the wedding she instead worked as a cashier at her husband Luigi’s butcher shop in Contrada del Mirasole. Having a great passion for cooking, she also managed the Europa restaurant and pizzeria in Rosolina Mare for 15 years.

To welcome the commissioner on the special day the children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law and two sons-in-law.

