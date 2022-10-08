The National Day movie’s total box office exceeds 1.5 billion yuanFly into the homes of ordinary people

As of 24:00 on October 7, the 2022 National Day box office has passed the 1.5 billion mark. Among them, “The Journey Home”, which first focused on the difficult behind-the-scenes of the evacuation of Chinese diplomats, has been leading the way since its release on September 30, and finally received 1.083 billion yuan in 8 days, firmly locking in the box office champion of the schedule, and “Ordinary Heroes” box office 1.34 100 million yuan ranked second, and “Hello, Brother”, which has been released for 29 days, surpassed all the new films and ranked third.



A total of seven new films will be released during this year’s National Day, including four live-action films such as “Homecoming”, “Ordinary Heroes”, “Iron Will”, “Search and Rescue”, and “New Cinderella 2”, “I Am Tyrannosaurus Rex”, “New Big Head Son and Little Head Dad 5″ : My Alien Friends” three cartoons. Although most of the seven films have the main theme, there are breakthroughs and highlights in the subject matter. For example, “Returning Thousands of Miles” first aimed the camera at the Chinese diplomats. They had no guns and no blades but went through the flames of war and finally brought their compatriots back to the motherland. The hardships and difficulties behind them, the wit and dedication of the diplomats, are all in the movie displayed in. The movie “Ordinary Hero” is the third part of the “Heroic Series” after “Captain of China” and “Heroes of Fire”. It restores the thrilling rescue of a boy with a broken arm in Xinjiang, and the kindness and sincerity of “ordinary people doing ordinary things”. People’s hearts warm. “Iron Will” shows the initial stage of China‘s steel industry, which is simple and full of power. The movie “Search and Rescue” hides the touching story of “father’s love like a mountain” behind the seemingly disaster-type commercial film. In terms of cartoons, “New Big Head Son and Little Head Dad 5: My Alien Friend” performed the most dazzlingly, ranking fourth in the overall box office list. At the same time as the charm of the universe, young people are encouraged to unremittingly explore their spaceflight dreams and earnestly practice their spaceflight spirit.



The performance of “Homecoming” has continued the level of the top films on National Day for several years, which shows that there is still a market space for high-quality films. In particular, in the top ten of the National Day box office, “Hello, Brother” was released for 29 days, “New God List: Yang Jian” was released for 50 days, and “Lonely Walk on the Moon”, which was released on July 29, still occupies a place. , which shows that the demand for movie viewing is still booming.



As of 17:52 on October 6, the 2022 large-scale box office (including pre-sale) exceeded 27 billion. At present, three films, “My Regrets Are About You”, “Captain’s Dad” and “Book of Heaven”, will be finalized in October. Whether the total box office for the whole year of 2022 can break through the 30 billion yuan mark still has some suspense, and it is still necessary to make efforts in the subsequent Lunar New Year films to increase the audience’s enthusiasm for consumption and promote the popularity of the film market.(Sun Jiayin, reporter of Xinmin Evening News)