Coming to October, the official online store of Logitech has launched an autumn discount. From September 30th to October 16th, some products can enjoy discounts as low as 40%, and the latest G502 X series is also on sale. If you want to experience this upgraded version of the classic mouse, you must not miss it!

G502 X Plus

The Logitech G502 X Plus mouse features a HERO 25K sensor, selectable DPI from 100 – 25,600, and a maximum speed of 400 IPS. Built-in wired and wireless LightSpeed ​​connection modes, and has a dual-mode scroll wheel with free rotation, precise scrolling and 13 customizable buttons. In addition, it also uses a composite optical micro switch named “Lightforce”. While retaining the crisp touch of the mechanical micro switch, the trigger of the button is changed from a physical metal contact to a way of blocking the light with a fence. In addition to providing higher speed and reliability, it also reduces the “double-click” that is prone to occur after a long time.

Although feature-rich, the G502 X Plus weighs only 105g, making it a lightweight wireless mouse. It is equipped with a light bar composed of 8 LED lights on the back, and the light-sensing function is also added to the mouse. When your hand covers the mouse, it will automatically turn off the light to save battery power. The software adjusts lighting effects and colors.

G913 TKL Lightspeed

The G913 TKL Lightspeed keyboard supports wireless connection technology with a feedback rate of up to 1ms. The number pad on the right side and the extra G key on the left side are removed, and the function keys are rearranged, which greatly shortens its width and is more suitable for small spaces. In addition, it uses Logitech’s own thin GL mechanical key shaft, providing GL percussion shaft, GL touch shaft and GL linear shaft to choose according to user needs.

In addition, G913 TKL Lightspeed is also equipped with LightSync RGB technology, which can synchronize any content including games, videos and music, and can also synchronize with other devices that support this function, and adjust lighting effects and colors through the G Hub software.

G733 Lightspeed

The G733 gaming headset also uses Lightspeed wireless technology, which Logitech claims has a battery life of at least 29 hours and a free connection range of up to 20 meters. In terms of performance, it uses its own Pro-G monomer to listen to surround sound, plus DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound, allowing users to enjoy the game more deeply. In addition, it has two customizable backlight areas on the outside, and you can set colors and audio special visual effects through the G Hub software. And there are four colors to choose from.

MX Master 3S

The MX Master 3S is an upgraded version of the MX Master 3. Logitech says its click sound is reduced by 90% compared to the previous generation, making it more suitable for use in quiet environments such as offices. In terms of function, it has also been upgraded to an 8K optical sensor, allowing users to move the mouse from one corner of the large screen to another by simply moving the mouse; it retains the Magspeed electromagnetic scroll wheel, which can scroll up to 1,000 lines, while staying precisely in a specific position, without making a noisy sound, the combination of the two can effectively improve office efficiency.

In addition, it also supports the Flow cross-platform transfer function. When using the Logi Options+ application, you can move the cursor to the edge of the screen to switch between computers. Even switching between Windows and Mac series is no problem, allowing you to move more smoothly. Use and control multiple computers.

MX Keys

MX Keys is a keyboard that focuses on high stability and precision design, designed to increase key stability, reduce noise, optimize sensitivity, and never forget to provide you with the click feel of the keys. The entire body of the MX Keys is held together by a sheet of metal that won’t slide on the table.

In addition, MX Keys can follow a Flow-enabled mouse such as the MX Master 3 to quickly connect from one computer to another, making your workflow more fluid when using multiple computers.

