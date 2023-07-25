XBOX Offers Special-Shaped Handle Lucky Draw to Celebrate Release of ‘Ninja Turtles: Mutant Smash Bros’

NEWS FLASH: XBOX Announces Special Shaped Handle Lucky Draw to Celebrate the Release of “Ninja Turtles: Mutant Smash Bros”

In anticipation of the highly anticipated movie “Ninja Turtles: Mutant Smash Bros,” set to be released in the United States on August 2, 2023, XBOX has pulled out all the stops to celebrate the occasion. XBOX has organized a special-shaped handle lucky draw, exclusively for fans of the popular franchise.

To be eligible for the lucky draw, gamers only need to follow the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account during the event period, which runs from July 24 to August 13, 2023. By reposting the official Xbox Game Pass lucky draw tweet, players could be in with a chance of winning a specially designed handle.

XBOX has meticulously designed the appearance of the handle to reflect the unique characteristics of the movie’s four protagonists, Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo. Each handle showcases the iconic colors, weapons, and personalities associated with these beloved characters. As an added bonus, every handle even includes a PIZZA-infused perfume, enabling gamers to transport themselves to the streets of New York at any time.

If you’re eager to experience the fragrance of PIZZA or simply desire to witness this extraordinary handle firsthand, mark your calendars for August 2, 2023. XBOX invites you to visit the Microsoft Experience Center located on Fifth Avenue in New York City. From 4pm to 7pm (EST), you can explore and enjoy the uniquely shaped handle while immersing yourself in the world of gaming.

Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to win an exclusive handle inspired by your favorite heroes in “Ninja Turtles: Mutant Smash Bros.” Follow Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and keep an eye out for the lucky draw tweet. Participate, and who knows, you could be one lucky winner!

