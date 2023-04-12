The new stills of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” released in May in China: the black mermaid with dirty braids and the prince look at each other

News on April 12,On May 26, Disney’s live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” will be released in mainland China.Videos are available in 2D, 3D, IMAX, CINITY and other formats.

A few days ago, “The Little Mermaid” released a new stills,The mermaid with dreadlocks and the prince look at each other affectionately, and the prince caresses each other with his left hand.Very romantic, plus there are other shots of the mermaid interacting with the prince.

It is understood that “The Little Mermaid” was created by the Oscar gold medal team, adapted from Disney’s classic animation, and aims to reproduce the romantic classic with a live-action version.

The Little Mermaid Ariel is played by Halle Bailey, and Prince Eric is played by Jonah Hauer King. The former is a singer under Beyoncé’s banner and formed the group Chloe x Halle with her sister. At the same time, she He also participated in the TV series “Growing Is Not Easy”.

However, for the big IP of “The Little Mermaid”, Harley’s qualifications are obviously still very shallow.In addition, her appearance is in stark contrast to the mermaid in the public impression, so it has been controversial since the casting was exposed.

In September last year, Harley responded to her personal attacks on the Internet on her personal social platform. She posted: “What doesn’t kill you will make you stronger.” She also added a naughty emoji with her tongue sticking out.