The picture is from the movie “Journey to Bell Bud”. (c 2022 “Journey to Suzuya” Production Committee) (Image not for sale) (Kyodosha)

[Kyodo News Agency, Berlin, February 17]One of the world‘s three major film festivals, the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival opened on the 16th. The animated film “The Journey of Suzuya” directed by Makoto Shinkai with the theme of the Great East Japan Earthquake was shortlisted for the main competition and will compete for awards. The announcement of the awards and the awards ceremony are scheduled for the 25th.

At the opening ceremony, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an online speech, condemning Russia’s offensive and calling for support for Ukraine. The opening film is “She Came to Me” directed by Rebecca Miller and starring Anne Hathaway and others.

The last time a Japanese animation film was shortlisted for the main competition was 21 years ago in 2002, when “Spirited Away” directed by Hayao Miyazaki won the highest award, the Golden Bear.

“Suzuka’s Journey” is a road movie about Suzume, a high school student in Kyushu, who embarks on a journey with his friends to close the door of disaster. It was released in Japan last November. (over)