The operation clamor for Wado de Pedro advances: it received the support of more than 40 unions

Representatives and leaders of more than 40 unions launched this Thursday, June 1, a Support table to the possible presidential candidacy of the Minister of the Interior, Edward “Wado” Of Peterduring a meeting held at the headquarters of the Union of Maestranza Workers of the Argentine Republic (SOMRA).

At the beginning of the meeting, the head of SOMRA, Oscar Rojas, expressed: “It is a pride to receive the minister at the house of the workshop worker. Today we are more than 40 brother unions watching or waiting for the future president. It is a pleasure to be with all my colleagues and friends from different trades”.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of the Textile Workers Association of the Argentine Republic (AOTRA), Hugo Benítez, took the floor and thanked Rojas for the invitation to the meeting and also highlighted the presence of Minister De Pedro.

“We carry impregnated in our blood and in our hearts the mystique of Evita (María Eva Duarte) and the doctrine of (Juan Domingo) Perón. I have no doubt that Peronism and the labor movement are going to make it possible for us to once again have a Peronist president and a Peronist government,” he added.

While, Carlos AcunaSecretary General of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) and General Secretary of the Union of Workers and Service Station Employees (SOESGyPE), stated: “The truth, adhering to what the comrades said, we are all in the same, in the unity of Peronism to work and lead a Peronist government. We collaborate and work for Peronism and we want them not to forget about us later.”

Wado de Pedro: “When Peronism divided, the Argentine people lost”

For his part, De Pedro indicated: “It seems to me that the challenge we have as Peronism is to return to the sources.”

“In this election we are going to go against an economic situation that is hard on the pocket of workers and workers and we must admit it. When Peronism was divided, the Argentine people losthe continued.

In addition, he assured: “there is an epicsomething nice is being generated and that love is igniting, that mystique that peronist militancy has. I have no doubt that when we achieve a unified command to carry out a good campaign, the motor of the Peronist militancy is unbeatable.”

Along these lines, he stressed: “We have to have fewer fights and more discussions and we have to think of clear objectives in a purely Peronist program, we have to organize a Peronist electoral command, a centralized command that goes out to the military factory by factory, town by town”.

Finally, the general secretary of UTHGRA, Luis Barrionuevohe assured: “We have to defend the labor movement, social organizations, work. Within Peronism, we have someone young, knows the country, knows the wealth it has, walked and is walking, has all the qualities and conditions to be. The reality is only one, the candidate is already there, the candidate ours is `Wado`”.

“Let’s work, we have the best candidate and let’s strengthen this union table,” he concluded.

The unions that supported Wado de Pedro

Participating, among other trade unionists: Facundo Aveiro, from the chemical and petrochemical union (SPIQYP); Carlos Acuña, of the Service Station Workers and Employees Union (SOESGYPE) and CGT triumvirate; Raúl Álvarez, Argentine Federation of Water, Soft Drinks and Related Workers (FATAGA); Víctor Santamaria, from SUTERH (Building Workers); Julio Piumato, of Judicial.

Also present were: Salvador “Tano” Basile, from the Federation of Tobacco Workers of the Argentine Republic (FTTRA); Hugo Benítez, Textile Workers Association of the Argentine Republic (AOTRA); Carlos Bonjour, Union of Workers of Sports and Civil Entities (UTEDYC); Mario Calegari, from Utah; Lucho Cejas, of traveling salesmen; Hugo Coria, from Guincheros (Machinists and mobile cranes); Luis Alberto Garcia Ortiz; of ASIMRA (supervisors of the metal-mechanic industry).

Likewise, the following participated: Fabián Gazzotti, from Private Teachers (SUETRA); Argentine Geneiro, from UTHGRA (TOURISM AND HOTELS); Amadeo Genta; of municipal CABA (SUTECBA); Gaston Fruto, from the Bakers Union; Luis Hlebowicz; of Pastry Chefs; Antonio Lopez, from UECARA (Construction and Allied Employees Union); Omar Maturano, from FRATERNIDAD (Train Conductors); Jose Minaberrigaray; of the Textile Industry and Related Employees Union (SETIA).

In addition, they were: Oscar Rojas, from the Maestranza Union; Ruben Sandoval, from the Perfumer’s Union; Jorge Sansat, from Aeronavegantes (UPADEP); Roberto Solari, from Lifeguard; Carlos Sueiro, CUSTOMS; Daniel Vila, of Loading and Unloading; Adolfo Villafañe, from Chacinados; Jose Voytenco, from the Union of Rural Workers and Stevedores (UATRE); Pedro Zambeletti; Head of the Paint Union; Two union assistants from the wool shacks and annexes and Luis Barrionuevo, from UTHGRA (tourism and hoteliers).

