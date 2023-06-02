‘Put this crowd on business, not stampede’

Pakistan is going through a critical juncture and the reflection of it is also reflected in our words. In the last one year, the economic crisis of Pakistan has reached its peak.

When the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) formed the government, inflation became the topic of our next call, meeting of four Pakistanis over tea, and almost every social media discussion.

Even one of our loved ones called and asked for advice that if the country is going bankrupt, should the savings in the bank be withdrawn? Should you buy a dollar found in black? Should flour, ghee, dal, rice be stored at home?

We have no shortage of topics to talk about, Pakistan’s political conflict has intensified in the past one month.

Jails, Military Courts, High Judiciary, GHQ, Intelligence Agencies, Stock Exchange, Parliament, Foreign Affairs and Journalism, there is no pillar of the state which is not covered in political mud this time.

In this context, the focus of our daily conversation is also these days. I also started such a political conversation but it did not end as it often happens.

This is the story of a conversation we had with our guest here in Norway, Rehanullahwala.

Rehanullahwala of Karachi is quietly driving the wind of change. The first meeting with him was at the house of Fatima Soraya Bajia about 12 years ago.

When hardly anyone mentioned online education, freelancing or digital marketing in Pakistan, Rehanullahwala has been attracting Pakistanis to the digital world ever since.

They are not looking for high degree holders but skilled people who can start from A, B of e-business and build a million dollar business.

Rehanullahwala came to Norway to participate in a seminar on start-up business and became our guest. There were half a dozen of us heartbroken Pakistanis in our guest room and the disturbing topic of conversation was the current political crisis in Pakistan.

I said to Rehanullahwala, you are coming straight from Pakistan, tell me some political situation, what hope for good in this bad situation?

I was hoping Rehan would talk about Tehreek-e-Insaaf, predict the political future of Imran Khan, give some hope of repentance from army politics, draw a map for the new election. But the answer was not expected.

Rehanullahwala pointed towards the plate of Nihari, you are calmly cooking Nihari here, eating it, leave it alone. Now my smile included a smile.

Rehan said that do you have any solution to the current economic and political crisis of Pakistan?

I said uncertainly no, it cannot be solved in one sentence in one breath. Rehan said in a judgmental manner: ‘If we have no solution, no plan and no intention to find a solution, political discussion is futile. ‘

While drinking two cups of tea, Rehanullahwala realized that all of us are rooted in Pakistan, our words go around and return to our homeland whether we want to or not.

They said that Pakistan is not a country driven only by political events, it is not that politics determines the direction of the people of this country.

Beyond politics, Pakistan is a collection of young people who know enough English to make their mark in the global market of e-commerce, and to conquer the e-market of freelancing by acquiring general knowledge of artificial intelligence.

Rehanullahwala started missing the blessings that Pakistan has which our policy makers do not count like we are the cheapest country in the world, we are the top in terms of youth population, our boys and girls are good at digital marketing, online freelancing. So we work at very cheap rates compared to other countries, we have access to mobile phones, computers, laptops, and the fastest internet, our people only need one revolution and that is e-business, on Online Freelancing, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship and lots of small startups.

Rehanullah Wala reminded us all in this meeting that the love of the country is not only that we take interest in the politics of the country and engage in futile debates. The country should create some means of earning for the youth.

In the end, one thing of Rehanullahwala that I will always remember is that when the talented youth of the nation take the initiative of collective development, have the intention to live with honor and have the means of networking, then political crisis, wrong decisions of the state. become irrelevant topics, this crowd has a habit of stampeding, they have to get down to business.

In a highly polarized political environment, I dare to write that the youth should stay away from deadly, life-threatening and distracting politics. Avoid getting used by bad guys. Be sure to think whether your hands are building as an architect in the real freedom struggle of this country or destroying it by throwing petrol bombs.

