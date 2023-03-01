Home News It’s the professor. Liborio Stuppia the new Rector of the D’Annunzio University
It's the professor. Liborio Stuppia the new Rector of the D'Annunzio University

It's the professor. Liborio Stuppia the new Rector of the D'Annunzio University

The professor. Liborio Stuppia is the new Rector of the “G. D’Annunzio”. From June 2023 he will take the place of prof. Sergio Caputithe outgoing Rector and will remain in office until 2029.
On behalf of the entire Academic Community, best wishes for a fruitful work.

The final results are shown on the University website: https://www.unich.it/elezionirettore

The professor. Liborio Stuppia is 62 years old, he graduated in medicine and surgery in Chieti with 110 cum laude, he is a professor of medical genetics, and since 2020 director of the molecular genetics laboratory.

The professor. Stuppia has collaborated several times with the association Vast Science directed by prof Rosa Lo Sasso in many events in Vasto. In October 2019 you participated in the conference with the ODV Ricoclaun “Stress and Illness”, explaining the importance of clown therapy from a scientific point of view.

