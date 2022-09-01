AI painting is getting more and more public attention, and some people even worry that human artists will be replaced by AI, and such worries are not unreasonable. Recently, an artwork titled Théâtre D’opéra Spatial won first place in the “Digital Art/Digitally Retouched Photo” category of the Colorado State Fair’s fine art competition.

access: Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

The work was submitted by Jason Allen, president of American board game company Incarnate Games, who used the AI ​​painting tool Midjourney to generate the winning entry.

The photo depicts a scene that is both classical and dreamy, and looks like it’s from a space opera, with some classical figures standing in a baroque hall, the sun shining through a huge circular “viewing window”.

Note: The winning work is the first painting in the screenshot

Jason Allen said he had created 100 paintings using Midjourney, and after several weeks of fine-tuning and selection, he selected three of his favorite paintings, enlarged them with Gigapixel AI and printed them on canvas, and his favorite The one that won the prize. He will also publish the text he used to generate the painting at a later date.

Jason Allen emphasized that he clearly marked the author as “Jason Allen via Midjourney” when he submitted the work, and clarified the role of the individual who created the work, including adjusting and zooming in with Photoshop and Gigapixel.

Of course, the use of AI-generated works has also been criticized by traditional artists, who argue that AI-generated art should not compete with works created using more traditional methods.

Despite the controversy, Jason Allen was encouraged by it. “I won’t stop there, this award will only further strengthen my mission,” he said.