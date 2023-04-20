The Parco1923 fragrances are born from the plants of the Abruzzo National Park

Listen to the audio version of the article

«The olfactory memory is the strongest we have: always, if I close my eyes, I relive the long horseback rides of childhood and smell the scent of places I am tied to with my heart» Paride Vitale and partner Ugo Maria Morosi , both originally from the Abruzzo National Park, created the Parco1923 perfume brand inspired by this very place in the heart of Italy. Morosi adds: «For a long time the old guardians of the park lived in the woods to track down poachers. We asked them to test our essences and, together with local botanists, they helped us in two years of long work to refine our research, up to the creation of the Parco1923 essence».

The choice of plants that make up the perfume was made in collaboration with the National Park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise, where they grow, such as the laburnum, lethal for men and beneficial for animals; juniper berries, honeysuckle, sweet broom, wild angelica. iris, moss and beech, representative trees of the park and its tradition that populate 60% of the woods in the area.

The packaging recalls the link with a unique and ancient territory, through the green and gold color of the Marsican bear. Finally, the distinctive sign that supports the cap of the bottle is a gentle stone ring, a decorative element bearing the culture of Abruzzo y.

The year that gives the fragrance its name is the birth date of one of the oldest parks in Europe. In 1922, on the private initiative of enlightened people led by the Honorable Erminio Sipari and the Pro Montibus et Silvis Federation, the management of the initial nucleus of the Park was started, by leasing the first 500 hectares of the Costa Camosciara; the actual establishment took place the following year, and today it is one of the oldest parks in Italy known internationally for the role it played in the conservation of some of the most important Italian fauna species.

The new eau de parfum Riserva Regia is dedicated to the birth of the park, a tribute to the ancient mountain nobility. The hallmark of the fragrance is blue, the color of the ante litteram patriots and environmentalists who formed the first nucleus of the future National Park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise in 1922. Already at the end of the 19th century, in fact, a portion of the territory was elected a Royal Game Reserve with the ultimate aim of stopping the extermination and avoiding the extinction of the rare native species. While the packaging and the names of the fragrances of the Rifugi home collection tell the most representative places of the park and its protagonists through illustrations with a vintage flavour: Princess Maria of Piedmont – known as Prato Rosso -; The defence; and Peach of Iorio.