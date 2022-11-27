(Taipei/Beijing, 24th) Posted rants on Weibo for days family, also pulled out and” ” , causing Big S to lose money to Xu Yajun, so that he can buy a luxury house in Shanghai.When everyone was curious about who “Ms. Tang” was, the Chinese media exposed Xiao S and They took a group photo and pointed out that the other party was the cheating object, the rumored “Teacher Tang”, but after reading the report, the deity shouted: “I’m going to laugh like crazy”!

According to “Netease News“, Xiao S cheated on “Ms. Tang” when she was practicing dancing. In the daily photos, the two cuddled together. They even pointed out that Taiwan media had known about it for a long time. It’s just that Taiwanese netizens are more tolerant, so they let Xiao S go. S, this news spread wildly in China, people in the dance circle couldn’t believe it when they saw the news.

And this “Teacher Tang” who was exposed by the Chinese media is actually Xiao S’s queen dance instructor “Xiang Xiang”. Since 2020, Xiao S has often posted videos of the two dancing on Facebook, and also recorded “Xidi Wants to Talk” program.

After the news came out, the deity was successfully caught and forwarded the report, calling out “I’m going to laugh like crazy!” and said “I turned out to be Teacher Tang, I’m Xiangxiang, my surname is Chen”, and attached a pattern of laughing and crying, my friend He couldn’t laugh or cry and said, “I want to laugh at this kind of news, so I asked if anyone would really believe it?”, “This kind of news can also be written, and you can see it as a good friend.” Although many netizens in China don’t understand it, Following the rumors and insults, there are still sensible netizens laughing and saying, “He and Xiao S should collide”!