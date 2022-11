The firefighters of Tolmezzo, in the late evening of Saturday 26 November, intervened in Socchieve, in via Nazionale, not far from the rectory, due to a fire in a flue.

The owner of the house, a 78-year-old woman, inhaled smoke and was mildly intoxicated. She was transported to the hospital for tests.

On the spot, in addition to the firefighters, also the 118 health personnel. The fire did not affect the roof of the house.