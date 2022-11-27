The restored Volpi from Salerno defeated 5-0 by the European vice-champions in the third and final day of the Elite Round. Men’s Serie A: Real San Giuseppe never stops

The heart does not go beyond the obstacle. The success in the final of the Hurricane (2-1), thanks to a mistake by the defense of Loznica, had made everything even more complex than the already “mission impossible” to which the City of Eboli was called. You had to win by 4 goals (but from 6-2 onwards) or alternatively five. No Italian miracle, the European vice-champions Sporting beat Salerno’s Volpi 5-0 on the third and final day of the Champions League Elite Round, winning group A and flying to the Final Four.

An equal time — The absences of Dalcin (injured), Venancio and Guilhermao (suspended) were very heavy, at the PalaJacazzi in Aversa Salvo Samperi’s Citta di Eboli gives everything it has in the presence of one of the few teams in the world that can alternate three quartets, without going down but intensity. Sporting makes the match, at its infernal rhythms however, the rossoblùs hold their ground, bowing to a super play by Azzurro Merlim, made concrete by Zicky Té. Caponigro was the best of him and almost equalized with a great shot from distance. At rest, Eboli trailed by only one goal, but in the game. In the second half, the few rotations are felt, also because Sporting plays a stellar match, taking advantage of a big mistake by Calderolli to double up with another former Azzurro: Diegol Cavinato. There is no more game, Miguel Angelo, Diogo Santos and Sokolov brand the Portuguese 5-0. See also Sprint Arzignano-Union Clodiense for the title of winter champion

The finalist — Sporting in the Final Four, therefore. Again, for the fifth time in a row. The Lions of Lisboa join the cousins ​​of Benfica, the Spanish “debs” of Palma and surprisingly Anderlecht. Which effectively eliminated a Barcelona that won 7-2 in Pula, Croatia, but that was not enough: another goal was needed to win group D of the Elite Round for a better goal difference, in favor of the Belgians.

Men’s Serie A — Meanwhile, in Serie A New Energy, waiting for an Olimpus Roma called to respond to the success of Napoli Futsal in the Pomezia derby, to return to -2 from the top, Real San Giuseppe never stops. Scarpitti’s roster overturns Came Dosson 5-3 and gets the sixth useful result in a row. L84 also did well, Paniccia ruled his great friend Luca Giampaolo: one goal in each half, Josiko-Cuzzo, made it 2-0 to Petrarca. 360GG Monastir returns to success, which after 4 defeats in a row, goes on to win 2-1 in Pistoia obtaining precious points in terms of salvation. The first was good for Ibanes: the return of the Spanish coach to the Ciampino Aniene bench coincides with the 7-1 victory of the capitolini against the bottom club Città di Melilli.

Women’s Serie A — Pyrotechnic 3-3 the advance at high altitude between breaking latest news and Bitonto of Serie A Women. The great protagonist of the PalaRigopiano match is Lucileia, who scores all three goals for the Apulians, but it’s not enough to return home with the three points, a goal by Bruna Borges with 3’15” from the end sanctions the solo 3-3. Equal also in the other advance between Statte and Vis Fondi, but with clean sheets. The tarantine still don’t shine, for the pontine it is the first point in the Women’s Serie A. See also Napoli-Liverpool 4-1, Zielinski super in Champions

