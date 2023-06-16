We are looking for Essen’s “everyday heroes” – waz.de

FUNKE Media Sales NRW and Wohnbau eG Essen collect volunteer stories. The closing date for entries is June 30, 2023.

“Without the many women and men who do voluntary work in Germany… our country would be much poorer and our community would be unthinkable.”

You can certainly think what you want about the late former Chancellor Helmut Kohl. But he hit the nail on the head with his statement about unpaid social commitment. This much-vaunted “social kit of society” is also very important to the partners FUNKE Media Sales NRW and Wohnbau eG Essen. And so they go on a search for food for the second time “Everyday Heroes” and the most beautiful stories on the subject of volunteering.

Frank Skrube, Head of Marketing at Wohnbau eG, explains: “It’s nice to be able to recognize these active and often selfless people for their commitment and to present them as representatives.” Marcel Pasch, responsible for the “everyday heroes” at FUNKE Media Sales NRW , adds: “With the selected stories we give our readers a few nice suggestions if they want to contribute themselves.”

We are looking for all conceivable activities for Essen’s “everyday heroes”, regardless of age. It is not important whether these stories revolve around a single person or a small group of people.

Foto: FMS

You can introduce yourself and your activities yourself or a third party can do the “application”. A picture and a short text is sufficient for this. A jury selects a few proposals, a journalist contacts those affected and arranges an interview. The resulting story is published in the newspaper and on the Internet. In addition, the active participants receive an award in the form of a certificate and a small amount of support for their project (see box).

The response to the first edition of “Everyday Heroes” last year was tremendous. The spectrum included all imaginable forms of social commitment. Here are some examples:

The notary manager Beatrix Zumbrink cared for for many years “Children’s Palliative Network Essen” (KPN) Families with children suffering from life-limiting diseases. David Glaubitz puts in the Christ Church of the Evangelical Free Church in Schonnebeck the winter playground for children.

These and more stories are available online at www.waz.de/alltagshelden . Show us which voluntary tasks there are and tell your story! The closing date for entries is Friday, June 30, 2023.

Join us!

Write an email to [email protected] and briefly present the activity with a photo. The closing date for entries is Friday 30 June. A jury selects a few proposals and an appointment is made for the production of a story in newspapers and the Internet. The winners receive a certificate and a small donation for their project. The legal process is excluded and a cash payment of the price is not possible.