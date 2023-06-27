Devolver Digital’s super popular soft Q puzzle “Human Fall Flat 2” is now in development

Indie game publisher Devolver Digital teamed up with original developer No Brakes Games to develop the sequel to the series, Human Fall Flat 2 (Human Fall Flat 2), which is bigger, more creative, and clumsier! In addition to bringing new levels of puzzle difficulty, customizable character content, and more “wild” physical calculation actions, the game will add a little extra fun to you.

In “Human Fall Flat 2”, each new level will bring more new toys and operable mechanisms, allowing players to play around freely, whether it is trying to solve problems alone or playing with a group of friends. The game supports up to eight players to solve puzzles online at the same time.

In addition, the game is based on a brand-new physics engine calculation, bringing an updated game interaction mode and operation mechanism, which will make your game process unique, but the same super soft Q, super ㄎ one ㄤ, even crazier than the previous game! Optimized for controls, visuals, and musical synchronization, DR Flat 2 will be one party you and your friends can’t miss.

