Vivo X90s is officially released: equipped with Dimensity 9200+, with Qingyang color matching | vivo_Sina Technology_Sina.com

The vivo X90s mobile phone is based on the artistic conception of the poet “the bright moon shines among the pine trees, and the clear spring stone flows upward”. It draws on the turquoise that often appears in traditional Chinese culture, presenting a fresh and elegant texture.

After a long warm-up, on June 26, 2023, vivo officially released the brand-new vivo X90s mobile phone, which continues the design language of vivo X90 as a whole, has a new green color, and is equipped with the brand-new Dimensity 9200+ flagship platform .

In terms of appearance, the vivo X90s mobile phone is based on the artistic conception of the poet “the bright moon shines among the pine trees, and the clear spring stone flows upward”. It draws on the turquoise that often appears in traditional Chinese culture, presenting a fresh and elegant texture. On the front of the fuselage, the vivo X90s is equipped with a 6.78-inch BOE Q9 super retina eye protection screen, up to 2160Hz PWM high-frequency dimming, and a pixel density of 452PPI, which belongs to the flagship level.

As a sequel to the vivo X series, the image quality of the vivo X90s has been enhanced. Based on Zeiss Natural Color 2.0 and vivid colors of vivo, vivo texture color is added. The sample color in this mode is more vivid and has a high Saturation and strong contrast can create a very strong sense of story, which is very suitable for street photography when traveling.

In addition, vivo X90s also added a new gourmet mode and multi-camera shooting function. The gourmet mode can focus on food shooting scenes, and enhance the perspective through the SLR-level blur effect to enhance the sense of grade of food. Multi-camera shooting can support wireless interconnection of up to three vivo mobile phones to achieve a director-like photography or shooting experience.

In terms of performance, vivo X90s has joined the brand-new Dimensity 9200+, adopts advanced 1+3+4 three-cluster flagship architecture, ARM Cortex-X3 super-large core, performance increased by 10%; 11-core GPU Immortalis-G715 peak frequency increased by 17% , with UFS4.0 and LPDDR5X to form a powerful “performance iron triangle”. In the running score test of AnTuTu V10 version, vivo X90s ranked first in the Android market with a high score of 1.6578 million.

In other respects, the vivo X90s is the same as the vivo X90, equipped with Zeiss T* optical lens, dual-core BOOST gaming experience, super retina eye protection screen and 120W dual-core flash charging, IP64 dustproof and waterproof and other flagship configurations, which can give consumers provide an overall superior experience.

In terms of price, the vivo X90s offers four colors: Huaxia Red (Plain Leather), Advertisement, Black, and Qingyang. It has three storage configurations of 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB. The prices are 3999 yuan and 4299 yuan respectively. , 4699 yuan, and will be fully launched on June 30, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

