Alessia “It’s true that I cheated on him” Davide’s reaction “She’s a dead cat”

Alessia, 32, works as a social worker at the Terracina hospital. She lives with her partner Davide, 39 who works with the 118 as an ambulance driver. They have been together for 11 years. A Temptation Island writes Alessia.

Alessia writes to Temptation Island because, after having had a relationship of about two years with a person much older than her and after being discovered by her boyfriend Davide, she did everything to win him back but, according to her, without success. “It’s true that I cheated on him – she says Alessia – but he doesn’t love me anymore”

He wants to participate in the program to understand if he can continue to stay together with Davide or if they have to leave permanently. Davide hid from Alessia that she knew about this story for a year and a half. He decides to participate in the program to see if he can forgive Alessia and, above all, forget what has been done to him.

During Monday night’s episode, Davide sees videos of his girlfriend and reacts to the bonfire with Filippo Bisciglia as follows: “She’s a dead cat, she should be in a corner crying after everything she’s done to me, but instead …”.

