Alessia “It’s true that I cheated on him” Davide’s reaction “She’s a dead cat”

A Temptation Island writes Alessia, engaged for 11 years with Davide. For three weeks they will live apart and test their feelings. Alessia cheated on her boyfriend for two years, who actually knew everything. That’s who I am

Temptation Island, the first episode: couples already “collapse”. Here’s what’s happening

Temptation Island: that’s who Alessia and Davide are “It’s true that I cheated on him but he doesn’t love me anymore”

Temptation Island: who are Gabriela and Giuseppe. «He calls himself American Boy and then he doesn’t speak Italian»

Who I am

Alessia, 32, works as a social worker at the Terracina hospital. She lives with her partner Davide, 39 who works with the 118 as an ambulance driver. They have been together for 11 years. A Temptation Island writes Alessia.

Alessia writes to Temptation Island because, after having had a relationship of about two years with a person much older than her and after being discovered by her boyfriend Davide, she did everything to win him back but, according to her, without success. “It’s true that I cheated on him – she says Alessia – but he doesn’t love me anymore”

He wants to participate in the program to understand if he can continue to stay together with Davide or if they have to leave permanently. Davide hid from Alessia that she knew about this story for a year and a half. He decides to participate in the program to see if he can forgive Alessia and, above all, forget what has been done to him.

During Monday night’s episode, Davide sees videos of his girlfriend and reacts to the bonfire with Filippo Bisciglia as follows: “She’s a dead cat, she should be in a corner crying after everything she’s done to me, but instead …”.

