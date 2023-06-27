The dispute over man and horse: is equestrian sport cruelty to animals?

Still contemporary? Equestrian sport faces more criticism than it used to. Image: picture alliance / Mika

The horse has become a million dollar business. Tournaments attract tens of thousands of spectators. But the criticism is growing – rightly so? Olympic champions, animal rights activists, biologists and riding instructors provide answers.

On the outskirts of Usingen-Eschbach, a small town in the Taunus, there is a sign that reads “Bye everyday life, pony farm in two and a half kilometers”. If you follow the road, you will reach the Birkenhof. Lieske has a private lesson with riding instructor Vera Nendwich. Before it goes into the saddle, the seven-year-old takes the pony Urbina from the pasture, grooms its fur, puts on the saddle and bridle.

Vera Nendwich accompanies the petite girl and helps her to place the heavy saddle neatly on Urbina’s back. The two exchange a few words with each other, everything happens in a pleasant calm. Urbina stands relaxed, lower lip drooping, eyes half closed. Lieske slowly runs the comb over the mare’s long coat and smiles. What do you like so much about it? “She’s so nice and soft.”

