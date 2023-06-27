Principal Rovigo, ‘ministership intervenes on conduct vote’ – Veneto

After promotion with 9 to the bullies who had shot pellets at prof

(ANSA) – ROVIGO, JUNE 26 – “A ministerial framework on the issue of behavioral voting would certainly be needed, because we could move within a more correct framework”. So Professor Isabella Sgarbi, principal of the Rovigo high school where two 15-year-olds had been suspended for shooting plastic pellets at a teacher, told ANSA. The two were promoted at the end of the year, with 9 in conduct. Commenting on Minister Valditara’s statements, Sgarbi recalled that it is true that schools have their own autonomy, “but being able to obtain guidelines from the minister would be very useful”.



Meanwhile, the inspectors Valditara sent to the school are continuing their work on the substantial material concerning the positive evaluation of the school career of the two young bullies. The teenage couple, due to the suspension, had a 5 in conduct in the first quarter. However, at the end of the year, it is learned, the Class Council deemed the behavior of the 15-year-olds “irreproachable”, in line with the institute’s educational offer plan, resulting in 9 in conduct. (HANDLE).



