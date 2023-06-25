Found her own calling as a family helper

Ingeborg Purrer from Pettenbach only started her dream job as a family helper at Caritas at the age of almost 50. 22 years ago, she herself took advantage of the support offer when her fourth child was born and her mother, who was in need of care, needed more care: “My children loved their family helper. Now I’m one myself.”

Without this help, everything would have been too much for her back then, the 60-year-old remembers: “The family helper helped me around the house and with the children.” When the helper was with her at the time, she thought that she would like to do the same thing later. “Cooking, baking, taking care of children and household chores, I can do that and I enjoy it.”

Originally, Ingeborg Purrer worked in a nursing home after graduating from high school until the birth of her children. Finally, when the youngest was out of the woods, she called Family Mobile Services and asked about a job. Less than two weeks later, she started in the first operational family. Her experience as a mother of four children stood her in good stead. At the same time, she completed the modular training to become a family companion.

“It’s a fulfilling and beautiful job,” says Purrer: “I see different living environments and realities. I’ve learned that things can sometimes be a little less perfect in families.”

She is currently supporting three families. One of them is Olivia Lachmayr from Sipbachzell. The 20-year-old mother of Jason (3) and Elias (1½) is a single parent. After an appendix operation when she was very pregnant, she took advantage of family help. She got to know the Caritas employees as competent, hands-on people who quickly found access to the children. Purrer visits her one morning a week. “The tasks we take on differ from family to family.”

Caritas offers mobile family services on behalf of social welfare organizations and magistrates. The cost contribution is graded socially. As “uncomplicated first aid”, the flat rate for the first 21 hours is 5 euros per hour. More information is available at www.mobiledienste.or.at

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

