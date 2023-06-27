Last Mile City Logistics Berlin 2023: Meeting of logistics pioneers and future designers for a more sustainable last mile (PHOTO)

Berlin (ots) – Under the main theme of sustainability, the Last Mile City Logistics (LMCL) Berlin from 28.-29. June 2023 again numerous actors of the last delivery mile in Motorwerk Berlin.

The future of the last mile

From those responsible for fulfillment in e-commerce, to mobility and micro-depot providers, logistics and CEP service providers, to representatives of municipalities and cities – the LMCL is the meeting place for everyone involved in the last delivery mile. With an extensive program consisting of 40 exhibitors, innovative workshops, discussion rounds and a large number of 50 lectures from 60 speakers, companies meet developers & startups, science meets business and solution providers meet municipalities.

Sustainability as the guiding theme

The event is dedicated to the urgent and complex issue of sustainability in the logistics industry. Thomas Ranft, weather and climate change expert, will open the conference with a keynote speech. The effects of climate change are already being felt and the logistics industry must actively respond to make the last mile more sustainable.

The first thematic block from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. focuses on “eCommerce and the last mile”. The presentation on the development of the CEP market will be held by Marten Bosselmann from the Bundesverband Paket & Expresslogistik eV (BIEK). Other top-class lectures underline the role of delivery logistics in the value chain of e-commerce, as well as collaboration and consolidation on the last mile.

The block “Mobility & Intermodality on the last delivery mile” includes lectures by experts such as Beres Seelbach from Onomotion GmbH and Jonas Kremer from isicargo GmbH, who discuss the use of cargo bikes in logistics. Julian Maas from the TU Berlin presents a showcase for autonomous driving, and Cenntro Automotive GmbH offers a keynote speech on the topic “Rethink Last Mile”. A panel discussion concludes the block by highlighting the mobility mix and intermodality on the last mile.

The thematic block in the afternoon focuses on “micro depots, parcel boxes & parcel stations”. This section presents practical examples and theories from companies such as Cycle Logistics CL GmbH, DB Station & Service AG and APCOA Parking Deutschland GmbH. A special focus is on the digital promotion of climate-friendly mobility concepts in freight transport by the ReLUT Frankfurt University of Applied Science. A concluding panel discussion on the topic “Use of space for handling areas for the last mile” rounds off the program.

On the second day of the event, the LMCL Main Stage focuses on the integration of media house logistics, the use of data in the delivery industry and the holistic view of ecological sustainability.

The first thematic block from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. is dedicated to the “logistics units of media companies”. Jens Achilles from Direkt Zustell GmbH / Südkurier CityLogistik examines consolidated delivery over the last mile. Then Florian Jungmeier from P2 Die Zweite Post GmbH & Co. KG establishes the connection between innovation drive, customer orientation and the last mile.

From 12:00 p.m., the focus will be on “data usage on and for the last delivery mile”. With lectures by experts such as Sebastian Wehowski from PTV Logistics, Harald Hempel from DAKO GmbH and Gerd Seber from DPD Deutschland GmbH, the potential of digitization and data consistency for optimized delivery logistics will be presented. Felix Dossmann and Benjamin Dauth from Grünfuchs & Green Convenience present a microhub application with artificial intelligence.

After a lunch break, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., “Ecological sustainability is considered holistically”. Marcus Scholz from elexon GmbH discusses the possibility of energy self-sufficiency for companies, followed by a presentation on green delivery by Harald Schnetgöcke from HERMES Germany GmbH. Other experts such as Björn Paulus from Pickshare GmbH, Dirk Fromme from eCargo and Ulrike Morlock from pakadoo / FP Digital Business Solutions offer insights into the importance of responsibility, municipal contributions and the often neglected “first mile” for sustainable city logistics.

At 3:00 p.m. the panel discussion on the “Future of CityLogistics” with Dr. Julius Menge from the city of Berlin, Klaus Stodick from UPS and Felix Dossmann from Grünfuchs will round off the programme.

Cities and municipalities as key players

Cities and municipalities are also responsible for designing the last mile. They have to develop innovative concepts to relieve delivery traffic and achieve their climate targets. For this reason, the KommunalWERKSTATT of the LMCL 2023 on June 29th is aimed specifically at municipal representatives. Here they can learn from ongoing projects, discuss their strategies for the future and network. The KommunalWERKSTATT starts at 11 a.m. with an introduction by Dr. Julius Menge from the city of Berlin, in which he gives an outlook on the strategy of DELIVER & LADEN. In four consecutive presentations, experts from different cities report on their projects. Martin Dolk from Hamburg talks about examining smart delivery and loading zones in the city, while Karsten Hülsemann from Bremen presents the B2B micro depots in his city. Nico Keinath offers insights into urban logistics in Berlin and Meryem Schuppert from Wirtschaftsbetriebe Duisburg presents a micro-depot with integrated municipal services. It continues at 1:00 p.m. with a provider talk by Luise Braun from the Radlogistik Verband Deutschland. She presents “iKnowRadlogistik”, a knowledge map for more bicycle logistics. Presentations on urban strategies for city logistics by Dr. Christiane Behrisch from Munich, on the Urban Logistics initiative in Hanover by Tim Gerstenberger and on the Hamburg strategy for the last mile by Dr. Follow Nadja Hammami. The event ends at 3:00 p.m. with a final discussion round and thus offers an excellent platform for the exchange and cooperation of all stakeholders in the field of urban logistics.

Effects of the amendment to the Postal Act

The amendment to the postal law has far-reaching effects on the logistics industry. The LMCL on June 29th offers the ideal opportunity to draw an interim conclusion with the participating associations BIEK, the BdKEP, the association PropaketBox eV and a provider. A panel discussion with leading personalities of the industry will take place. Among the participants in the discussion are Kathrin Zabel, Managing Director of PropaketBox, Jonathan Grothaus, Managing Director of MyFlexbox, Andreas Schumann, Managing Director of BdKEP, and Carsten Hansen, Head of Policy Issues and Inner City Logistics at BIEK.

The discussion will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and offers an excellent opportunity to debate the future of the postal system and discuss possible solutions to the challenges ahead.

Insights into innovations and challenges

The workshop area of ​​the LMCL 2023 offers a forum for the open exchange of ideas and innovations and enables the participants to expand their network in the industry.

On Wednesday, June 26, the workshop area starts at 11 a.m. with a debate on the “Obstacles and potential of containerization in urban logistics”, led by Malte Kania and Mario Traunspurger. At 12 noon there will be a pitch round in which ten LMCL companies will introduce themselves. Afterwards, at 1:30 p.m., “Speed ​​Networking” invites you to make seven new contacts within just one hour. Juliane will moderate this fast and efficient networking session. A highlight of the day will be the “LMCL community talk: What’s next for the LMCL and the last mile of logistics” at 2:30 p.m.

On Thursday, June 29th, the workshop area will again offer a variety of networking and discussion opportunities. We start the day at 9:30 a.m. with “Early Bird Speed ​​Networking”. An open dialogue on startups & innovations on the last delivery mile starts at 11 a.m. and brings together Klaus Stodick (UPS) and Jesper Okkels (SESAM GmbH). At 12.15 p.m. there will be a panel discussion on “Opportunities and potential for the last delivery mile: inclusion of logistics units from media companies”. Other companies will present themselves in a second round of pitches. The workshop program ends at 3:15 p.m. with a brainstorming session and exchange on “Cycle logistics and land use in urban areas”.

Strong partnerships

The LMCL is entering the next round in partnership with the leading associations on the subject. On the 1st day of the LMCL, the BdKEP organizes the iKEP Innovationstag Kurier-, Express-Post-paket. Here everything revolves around key topics especially for CEP service providers on the legal framework, phasing out combustion engines in mobility, profitability and future scenarios for CEP companies. The BIEK, the Radlogistikverband Deutschland and the urban logistics group of the Bundesverband für Logistik are also represented and report on new developments.

Über Last Mile City Logistics:

Last Mile City Logistics (LMCL) is a platform for logistics, fulfillment, e-commerce, smart city and municipal professionals looking for last mile package delivery solutions. The two-day event offers well-known brands and start-ups in the industry the opportunity to network, workshops, lectures on the main stage and the Innovation Day (iKEP) in cooperation with the BdKEP. The LMCL will take place for the second time on June 28th and 29th, 2023 at Motorwerk Berlin. Visit the event website or the LMCL community platform for more information. The organizer of the LMCL is the HINTE Expo & Conference based in Karlsruhe.

