Voting guide: Villavicencio-González

Raul Andrade Gandara

Rochester, United States

the binomial Villavicencio-Gonzalez It arouses high expectations in those who are fed up with correato, its trail of corruption and the impunity of its operators.

For a significant portion of the population, this is a source of frustration, anger and disappointment.

the figure of Fernando Villavicenciopersecuted, threatened and mistreated by this criminal organization, has thus become a symbol of resistance against more than a decade of abuse.

They are management in the Assembly, in addition, gave national visibility to that fight.

It is certain then that he will have the hard vote of the anti correistas and that gives his candidacy a good option.

But the obvious question is:

Will it be enough to win?

Will the general public understand how far the complaints go and why they are not converted into sanctions, sometimes because they are sensational and other times due to the inability of an “independent” but manipulable judicial function and in some cases corrupt for convenience?

Will raising the punishing sword be enough to solve state corruption?

Is it trustworthy that an ex-unionist, who a few years ago argued that mining should be exploited by the State through a mirror entity of Petroecuador, today denounces that the mafia is entrenched in state entities and that there is the origin of all the evils?

Curiously, those who support him today are also former collaborators of Moreno, who are familiar with mafias, and not his original group.

Its funding and resources are unknown.

In general terms, the candidates who focus their proposals on a single area forget how complex and conflictive the public function is and how incomplete a government plan that does not analyze all its edges in depth can become.

It is therefore urgent to draw up long-term plans to get out of the stagnation.

The current voting intentions presage an opposition Assembly, similar to the previous one, which will block any initiative aimed at returning the stolen resources to the Country through laws, such as the extinction of domain.

So perhaps there is more success in the environmental plans of González, the Vice, than in the punitive ones exposed by Villavicencio.

In this country “nothing happens” because there are many people who live off the State and its corruption, and it must be understood that the fight against indolence and complicity is not the heritage of a single man, but of a society willing to rescue itself. same.

At the polls we will have the opportunity to measure what is the reality of the votes against corruption and its different faces, and what is that of those who want to continue milking the fiscal coffers even if the country goes bankrupt.

Ecuador is experiencing a very delicate moment and requires fundamental solutions on many fronts.

That is what it is about, beyond the names and offers, and it is a daunting and complex task.

Quito, Monday June 12, 2023 The Presidential Pair Fernando Villavicencio and Andrea Gonz√°lez, register their candidacy for the next elections in the National Electoral Council. Photos Rolando Enriquez/API



