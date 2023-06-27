Home » Voting guide: Villavicencio-González
News

Voting guide: Villavicencio-González

by admin
Voting guide: Villavicencio-González

Raul Andrade Gandara

Rochester, United States

the binomial Villavicencio-Gonzalez It arouses high expectations in those who are fed up with correato, its trail of corruption and the impunity of its operators.

For a significant portion of the population, this is a source of frustration, anger and disappointment.

the figure of Fernando Villavicenciopersecuted, threatened and mistreated by this criminal organization, has thus become a symbol of resistance against more than a decade of abuse.

They are management in the Assembly, in addition, gave national visibility to that fight.

It is certain then that he will have the hard vote of the anti correistas and that gives his candidacy a good option.

But the obvious question is:

Will it be enough to win?

Will the general public understand how far the complaints go and why they are not converted into sanctions, sometimes because they are sensational and other times due to the inability of an “independent” but manipulable judicial function and in some cases corrupt for convenience?

Will raising the punishing sword be enough to solve state corruption?

Is it trustworthy that an ex-unionist, who a few years ago argued that mining should be exploited by the State through a mirror entity of Petroecuador, today denounces that the mafia is entrenched in state entities and that there is the origin of all the evils?

Curiously, those who support him today are also former collaborators of Moreno, who are familiar with mafias, and not his original group.

Its funding and resources are unknown.

In general terms, the candidates who focus their proposals on a single area forget how complex and conflictive the public function is and how incomplete a government plan that does not analyze all its edges in depth can become.

See also  #NDRfrage survey: reservations about refugees in MV | > - News

It is therefore urgent to draw up long-term plans to get out of the stagnation.

The current voting intentions presage an opposition Assembly, similar to the previous one, which will block any initiative aimed at returning the stolen resources to the Country through laws, such as the extinction of domain.

So perhaps there is more success in the environmental plans of González, the Vice, than in the punitive ones exposed by Villavicencio.

In this country “nothing happens” because there are many people who live off the State and its corruption, and it must be understood that the fight against indolence and complicity is not the heritage of a single man, but of a society willing to rescue itself. same.

At the polls we will have the opportunity to measure what is the reality of the votes against corruption and its different faces, and what is that of those who want to continue milking the fiscal coffers even if the country goes bankrupt.

Ecuador is experiencing a very delicate moment and requires fundamental solutions on many fronts.

That is what it is about, beyond the names and offers, and it is a daunting and complex task.

Quito, Monday June 12, 2023 The Presidential Pair Fernando Villavicencio and Andrea Gonz√°lez, register their candidacy for the next elections in the National Electoral Council. Photos Rolando Enriquez/API

You may also like

Stepfather and stepson die of heat in Big...

What do we know about postpartum depression? Can...

Rolando Ochoa feels the presence of God in...

Healthcare: Rocca, risk a commissioner? Blame D’Amato –...

United Nations calls for countries and companies to...

Army called finding Wilson “unlikely”

Drugs and arms trafficking, 30 arrests – Lombardy

China evaluates establishment of National Ecology Day

Will there be a solution for Zone 7?

Hosanna, museums have a future as long as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy