Bojana Marković RTS presenter biography | Entertainment

For three years now, Bojana Marković, host from Kraljevo, where she graduated from medical school, has been welcoming us to RTS’s morning program.

Source: Youtube/CROCODIL

We have been watching Bojana Marković (36) for three years as the presenter of the morning program of the Public Service. For 12 years, she has been working at the public service – first as a journalist of the black breaking latest news show “Uviđaj”, then the shows “What are you doing, bro”, “Yes, maybe, no”, and she was also the host of the show “60 most beautiful songs”.

She also reported from the “green room” of Beovision, and at one time she admitted that she wanted to cry in Jutarnje because of the man Serbia knows for his humanity.

“He surprised me chairs Milewho for years has been making chairs for children, beds, furniture in general for the socially disadvantaged. The man you want to hug, these are the people who captivate with kindness, love, and humanity (I didn’t dare to hug him because of corona). Mile somehow spontaneously and unplanned shared with viewers a touching story about helping a little girl. He said the situation almost made him sick, he couldn’t get out of bed. He still spoke emotionally, and I almost cried, I barely thanked him for the conversation,” Branka told “Blic” earlier..

Branka is from Kraljevo, she was born in 1987 and has a three year older sister, Ivana, who has been living in Germany for more than a decade.

“The parents live in Kraljevo and are happiest when they host their grandchild, right at this time during the summer vacation. Looking at my daughter today and comparing her to my childhood, I realize that it is a privilege to live in a small environment, which gives you the freedom to play on the street, run to the house just to have lunch, you go to the first grade of elementary school without your parents…” said the host.

Although she graduated from medical high school, she entered the Faculty of Political Sciences, not medicine.

“I didn’t see myself as a doctor, I became aware of this as soon as I set foot on the practice and individual departments at the hospital in Kraljevo. And journalism stood somehow there, in the subconscious, there was only a fear of whether I would succeed in enrolling in a faculty that accepts 160 students from all over the country. But, well, I succeeded”.

Bojana is married and has a daughter, Minja, who was already in the direction of “Mom at work”.

“I was hosting the morning program when there was a bomb alert at the school, and I told my husband to bring her to work with me until I finished. Of course, it’s interesting for her to sit in the director’s office and watch all those monitors! She came even while we were working caravans around Serbia, sat in the reporting car, all of this is normal. Recently, I hosted the program at the Golden Harmonica Festival of Kraljeva, she was in the audience, she waited for me next to the stage to check if, as she says, I have nice make-up and what my dress is like.” , the presenter said, as reported by Vesti online.

(WORLD, Blic, Dress Online)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!