Formula 1 in Montreal: Boss Stroll puts pressure on Alonso

Status: 06/16/2023 3:00 p.m

Lawrence Stroll is a Canadian multi-billionaire and co-owner of the Aston Martin racing team. In addition to his son Lance, veteran Fernando Alonso also drives there – and is now getting pressure from the boss before the race on Sunday (June 18, 2023, 8 p.m., live ticker at sportschau.de).

It is no coincidence that Stroll senior speaks in detail and with quite exciting statements before the Grand Prix in Montreal. Lawrence Stroll was born in Montreal on July 11, 1959, so he sees this race weekend as his own personal stage.

Stroll junior should soon be “equal”.

The man, who according to Forbes is one of the 1,000 richest people in the world, doesn’t care too much about the reality of his statements. That’s why he declared on the one hand that his son would be “equal” to ex-world champion Fernando Alonso in the coming year. The question is whether that really helps Stroll junior, in the current season he has just got a good third of the points that old star Alonso brought in: 35:99 in the team’s internal ranking.

After the race on Sunday, according to Stroll senior’s vision, both drivers should add a lot of points: he wants to “see two Aston Martin drivers on the podium in Montreal”, the big businessman has given as a route.

“Quite a sporting goal”

After all, Alonso is already familiar with the podium this season, finishing third four times and second once – a proud record for the 41-year-old in seven races. Before the start of the practice sessions on the legendary Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the Spaniard gave only a little hint of what he thinks of the big ambitions. “Okay, two Aston Martins in the top three, that’s a pretty sporty goal. But we’ll try everything to please Lawrence.”

On the full-throttle course in Montreal, even an Aston Martin in the top three would be difficult, because the AM23 has so far proven its strength on the narrower tracks – the long straights could also accommodate Mercedes and Ferrari in addition to Red Bull.

The team boss is also optimistic

Nevertheless, Stroll senior is not the only optimist at Aston Martin, team manager Mike Krack also exudes courage and confidence. “I should be very surprised if our performance curve is steadily going down. Before the season we thought that fourth place behind Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes was a realistic goal for us, now we’re thinking a bit higher.”

Dreaming of a win against the dominator Max Verstappen at Alonso, Krack considers “reckless”. And he’s not.

Verstappen raves about Alonso

Verstappen himself is enthusiastic about the renaissance of the third-placed behind him and Sergio Perez in the World Cup: “Fernando is a real racer, he never gives up. If I had to choose, I would give him a win this year. Fernando is a real animal.”