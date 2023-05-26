The positions occupied by women would be the most threatened by AI

Although the artificial intelligence is generating upheaval throughout the workforce, From screenwriters to financial advisers, technology will disproportionately replace jobs normally held by women, according to human resources analytics firm Revelio Labs.

“The gender distribution of occupations reflects deeply rooted prejudices in our society. Women are often confined to roles such as administrative assistants and secretaries.said Hakki Ozdenoren, an economist at Revelio Labs. “Consequently, the impact of AI is skewed along gender lines.”

Revelio Labs identified jobs that are most likely to be replaced by AI based on a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research. They then identified the gender breakdown of those jobs and found that many of them are typically held by women, such as bill and account collectors, payroll clerks and executive secretaries.

Bill Gates predicted that with Artificial Intelligence “you will never use a search engine again”

Advances in AI exacerbate gender disparity in the workforce global, where companies are considering downsizing and leveraging generative AI in their workflow. International Business Machines Corp. recently said it is slowing down hiring for roles that can be easily replaced by AI in back-office functions, such as human resources.

Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna envisions that up to 30% of these positions could be replaced by automation over five years, which could result in a loss of around 7,800 jobs.

The jobs most threatened by Artificial Intelligence

It is more likely that AI to replace repetitive jobs, the kind that are mostly held by women. For example, OpenAI Inc.’s ChatGPT model can quickly search, review, and summarize large volumes of text—tasks that would normally take paralegals much longer. In hiring, AI can automate the process of sorting resumes, a task that used to require more people, Ozdenoren said.

But that it does not mean that other highly-skilled workers can feel secure in their jobs. Preliminary research also shows that generative AI can affect high-wage occupations more than non-traditional manufacturing jobs, according to Revelio Labs.

“In the future, providing opportunities for training will be key for women to navigate the changing labor landscape”Ozdenoren said. “By doing so, we can capitalize on the potential of AI while leveraging its valuable skills and experience,” he said.

LM