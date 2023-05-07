The praise that Andrés Fassi lavished on the president of the Institute, Juan Manuel Cavagliatto

In the interview that he gave this Saturday to the program “Tercer Tiempo” of Radio Pulxo, the president of Talleres, Andrés Fassihad praiseworthy concepts for his peer from Instiuto, Juan Manuel Cavagliatto, when asked about the great moment that Rodrigo Garro is going through in the “T” and the way in which he negotiated the pass of the skillful ex-engagement of Gloria.

“Cavagliatto was also right to accept that Garro come to our club. Talleres very rarely was able to bring a player from the Institute in my driving, because there was always the look of what the fan was going to say. His vision is business, he knows what he has to generate so that his players are worthwhile and his institution grows as he does, it is not just having promoted him to the First Division ”, he pointed out.

Then he added: “Talleres has 65 percent of Garro’s pass and the remaining 35 percent is from the Institute, which does not sell it. When he sold us to Garro, we already knew in advance that he won’t sell us this missing remnant. It is a percentage that when the player is sold, will allow Cavagliatto to continue making his club grow. Thank God in Cordoba football begins to level up. Everything that Talleres has generated in recent years, everything that Armando Pérez, Jorge Franceschi and now ‘Luifa’ Artime did in Belgrano, with Racing that also wants to be a protagonist. The rod of Córdoba is the one that is rising, what is happening is very good ”.