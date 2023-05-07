Giro d’Italia LIVE, the second stage from Teramo to San Salvo | The direct

CHANGE THE BLUE JERSEY

Yesterday the Briton Brandon McNulty (Uae) wore it due to a typing error in the climbing times of the final climb in Ortona, which assigned the first Gpm jacket in the opening time trial of the Giro. Today the Jury corrected the times and in the second stage from Teramo to San Salvo the blue jersey will be worn by Londoner Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos), winner of the 2020 Giro, who is the owner as he was the fastest over 2.850 km of the climb, with 4” on Evenepoel. The white jersey of the youngsters, owned by Evenepoel pink, will be worn by McNulty: it is up to the Portuguese Almeida, second in this special ranking, but since he is the national champion, the assignment of the jersey is postponed to third in this ranking. (Luca Gialanella)