The Public Prosecutor’s Office promotes the campaign “you are one WhatsApp away from your rights”

He Tutelary Public Ministry of the CABA (MPT) presents an audiovisual campaign called “You are one WhatsApp away from your rights“with the aim of promoting the daily and personalized work that is carried out through the service MPT respondswithin the framework of International Day of Child Helplines.

The piece, which will be disseminated on social networks, focuses on this application, taking into account that 58% of the queries received by the MPT are via WApp. With a shot of a person writing from his cell phone to make a query and then a professional responding from the Ministry’s attention center, he offers a new proposal to disseminate the ways to access justice on the International Day of Hotlines childhood. The “You are one WhatsApp away from your rights” campaign lists some of the consultation topics: health, education, the right to identity, mental health, access to justice, bullying, among others, and also highlights the ease of making consultations or to inform with absolute confidentiality of identity, about any situation in which the rights of girls and boys are being violated.

The MPT Responds is a system of access to justice for children and adolescents, which is made up of the 0800 12 27376 line, WhatsApp 15 7037 7037, the social networks Facebook/ Twitter/ IG: @mptutelar and the web form at https://mptutelar.gob.ar/ministerio-responde. All communications are confidential. 58% of the inquiries it receives are through the WApp, a free and accessible means of communication.

During 2022, the MPT Responds responded to more than 2,800 related to problems such as access to health, education, food quota claims, contact impediment, discrimination, ID rectifications, mental health, even questions about situations that occur in social networks, such as Bullying or Grooming.

96% of people consult for issues related to girls, boys or adolescents; and the main reasons for consultation are 18% about situations of violence; 15% health; 14% Education; 12% Access to justice, among others.

Guardianship General Counsel, Carolina Stanley, said: “Our hotlines are the first step in access to justice for those who communicate. Here they find listening, guidance and there is work within the Ministry with specialized teams to respond and follow up on each case of violation of rights. Each call or consultation is attended by professionals with training in Law and a perspective of children and adolescents. For this reason, the essence of the campaign is focused on prioritizing person-to-person contact, since the nature of the queries requires specialized and careful treatment”.

The MPT Responde team is made up of nine people, with training from a child, gender and human rights perspective, who provide advice to guarantee access to justice with listening, guidance and advice from Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Through the campaign “You are one WhatsApp away from your rights”, the MPT seeks to highlight the ease of making inquiries or reporting a situation in which the rights of girls, boys or people who require support in the exercise of rights are not being fulfilled. its legal capacity; At the same time, we continue to propose a close justice service, in clear and accessible language, in line with our service strategy in neighborhood offices and strategic circulation points.

