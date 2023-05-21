The Pumas 7s beat Fiji and emerged champions in London

The Argentine Rugby Sevens team became champion this afternoon in the eleventh and last stage of the World circuit of the discipline held in London by beating his pair of Fij Islands, by 35-14.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

The Pumas 7s completed a great season on the international circuit and they had already achieved the title in the tournaments in Hamilton (New Zealand) and Vancouver (Canada). They were also runners-up on three other dates for what they were finalists in 6.

The national team, led by Santiago Gómez Cora, who lost at the start, took advantage of the expulsion of a player from Fiji and clearly prevailed in the first part by 14-7with the tries of German Schultz and Marcos Moneta.

In the second half, the albiceleste team cemented their victory with a good job from the whole team and after a quick draw by Fiji 14-14, moved away to 28-14 with two tries from Rodrigo Isgró behind Marcos Moneta’s races.

The Pumas 7s controlled the rhythm until the end of the game and with a Moneta’s new trie (the number 100 of his career) put definitive figures to the final by 35 a 14.





The Argentines had defeated in the qualifying stage Japan (43-12) e Fiji Islands (40-12), but then fell with Ireland (12-14), with whom they later had revenge by beating them 28-14 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals they defeated Samoa (10-7), in a tough game.



