The Resurrection of Yemayá: A Recreated Tale of the Powerful Orisha of the Sea Through Artificial Intelligence

Title: Yemaya, the Powerful Orisha of the Sea and Maternity, Recreated with Artificial Intelligence

Subtitle: The African deity’s story shared on TikTok account “Yoruba Fables” sparks interest and reverence

The enchanting tale of Yemaya, the powerful orisha symbolizing the sea and motherhood in the Yoruba religion, has been brought to life using artificial intelligence. This recreation comes just after Cubans celebrated Yemaya on September 7, adding a touch of modernity to an age-old legend.

According to the TikTok account “Yoruba Fables,” Yemaya begins her story by revealing her divine origins in the magical world of African orishas. As the goddess of the sea and motherhood, Yemaya’s roots trace back to the depths of the ocean, where her father, Olokun, ruled with majesty. Her mother, Olokumi, was the serene goddess of rivers and springs.

Yemaya, also known as the syncretized deity of the Virgin of Regla, describes herself as the result of a divine union destined to bring the strength and compassion of water to humanity’s hearts.

Sharing her childhood memories, Yemaya mentions growing up alongside her orisha brothers, who protected her with unwavering love and devotion. She highlights her profound connection with her beloved sister, Oshun – the goddess of rivers and sensuality, emphasizing how their energies intertwined in a magical dance. This union continues to endure in those who honor them to this day.

In a message dedicated to her devotees, Yemaya asserts that every new life is an opportunity to share their eternal love of protection and understanding. She offers a reminder that even in the most difficult moments, there is always hope and strength. Yemaya’s story, as the orisha of the sea and motherhood, lives on in the hearts of those who believe in her power and the power of genuine connections.

Yemaya holds a significant role in the Yoruba temple, being the supreme deity and the queen of love. She also reigns over creativity and mother nature. Her devotees turn to her for blessings when facing pregnancy problems, and she is considered the patron saint of sailors, displaying mercy and performing miracles in the vastness of the sea.

As per the customs of Yoruba religion, whenever Yemaya’s children utter her name, they are required to touch the ground and gently kiss the tips of their fingers.

Symbolically, Yemaya is represented by the sun, the full moon, the anchor, the life preserver, a boat, two oars, a key, a star, and seven silver handles. Devotees adorn necklaces made up of seven crystal basins and seven blue ones.

Every September 7, Cubans gather to celebrate Yemaya throughout the country, with a particular fervor in the seaside town of Regla, located in the capital city of Havana.

As the recreation of Yemaya’s image through artificial intelligence attracts attention and reverence, her legendary presence continues to inspire awe and devotion in those who recognize her power and influence both in the Yoruba religion and beyond.

