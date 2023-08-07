Hyundai and Kia Recall Over 91,000 Vehicles in the US Due to Fire Hazards

Title: Hyundai and Kia Recall Over 91,000 Cars in the US Due to Fire Hazards

Subtitle: Fuel pump defect prompts carmakers to take action, urging owners to park vehicles outside and away from homes.

South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia have announced the recall of more than 91,000 vehicles from the US market due to potential fire hazards. The recall includes various models from both brands, such as Hyundai Palisade, Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona, as well as Kia Seltos, Soul, and Sportage.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is already aware of the issue and advises owners of the affected vehicles to park them outdoors and away from residential areas until repairs can be made. The problem primarily stems from a defect in the fuel pump, which may contain damaged electrical components that can cause overheating.

Kia has reported six incidents of blown components resulting from overheating, while Hyundai confirmed four “thermal incidents.” Fortunately, no injuries have been reported as a result of this issue. However, the risk of fire and thermal damage extends beyond the fuel pump, as it may also trigger a short circuit affecting other onboard vehicle controllers.

Both Hyundai and Kia have assured vehicle owners that they will send notification letters by the end of September, providing information on inspection locations and times, as well as offering free replacements if necessary.

This is not the first recall for Hyundai and Kia this year. In March, the companies recalled over 570,000 vehicles due to faulty trailer hitch harness modules that could catch fire due to an electrical short. In May, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration requested the recall of nearly 4 million Kia vehicles equipped with airbag inflators that could potentially explode and release dangerous metal fragments.

Affected vehicle owners are advised to pay attention to the notifications they receive, starting from September 25, and take the necessary steps to ensure their safety and the safety of their vehicles.

