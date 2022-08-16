Home Business Home Depot: Growth in quarterly sales and earnings
Home Depot: Growth in quarterly sales and earnings

Home Depot announced that it closed the second quarter of 2022 with sales up 6.5% to 43.8 billion dollars, while like-for-like sales increased by 5.8% (+ 5.4% in the U.S. ) compared to + 4.9% of the consensus Refinitif. Earnings also increased in the period under review, reaching 5.2 billion, or 5.05 dollars per share, compared to 4.8 billion, or 4.53 dollars per share, a year ago. Guidance confirmed for the entire fiscal year 2022.

“In the second quarter, we had the highest quarterly sales and earnings in our company’s history,” said Ted Decker, CEO and president of the US retail group. “Our performance reflects the continuing strength of demand for home renovation projects,” he added.

