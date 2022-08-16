Original title: US law enforcement threatened to search Mar-a-Lago

On the 15th, the FBI headquarters was filmed in Washington, USA.Xinhua News Agency/Photo

According to a number of US media reports recently, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security recently jointly issued an internal announcement saying that the former President Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida residence Mar-a-Lago was raided last week, and the threat to federal law enforcement increased. .

The announcement said someone threatened to place a “dirty bomb” that could cause radioactive contamination in front of the FBI headquarters building and called for a “civil war” and “armed resistance.”

Currently, the FBI headquarters building on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. is surrounded by a metal fence. The reporter saw on the 15th that only one gap was left in the metal fence to pass. Security personnel have also been increased at the entrances to the U.S. Department of Justice across the road.

On the 8th of this month, FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Investigators took 33 items from Mar-a-Lago, including some documents marked “top secret,” according to a publicly available list of seized items.

Trump issued a statement on the 12th saying that the documents had been declassified, slamming the US Department of Justice for “playing politics.” The former Republican president has previously accused Democrats of “weaponizing” the U.S. judicial system and continuing to “politically attack” him in order to prevent him from running for president again.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland previously said the attack on the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI was unfounded.

White House press secretary Karina Jean-Pierre said in an exclusive interview with the US media on the 14th that the White House “does not interfere, understand and participate in the investigation of the US Department of Justice”.

According to XinhuaReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: