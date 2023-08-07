Former High-Level Officials Accuse Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of Autocratic Takeover in Disney World District

Former High-Level Officials Call DeSantis’ Takeover of Disney World District ‘Seriously Damaging’ to Florida’s Political and Economic Fabric

Orlando – In a startling turn of events, former high-level officials, most of them Republicans, have denounced Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his autocratic approach, stating that his takeover of the Disney World district is causing serious harm to the state’s political, social, and economic spheres.

Several former governors, House of Representatives members, and presidential administration officials have come forward to show their support for Disney in the company’s federal lawsuit against DeSantis. The lawsuit alleges that the Republican governor violated Disney’s free speech rights when he seized control of the district after the company publicly voiced its opposition to Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prohibits classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“The goal in filing the brief is to demonstrate how the path the Governor has chosen is corrosive to the form of democracy envisioned by the Constitution, and to re-emphasize the critical constitutional role of this Court in curbing the excesses of retaliatory governance,” the group argued in a court filing.

The group specifically highlights the negative economic consequences of DeSantis’ actions, as companies are now being discouraged from conducting business in Florida due to fears of facing the Governor’s retaliatory measures.

Among the prominent voices in the group are two former GOP governors, Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey and Arne Carlson of Minnesota. Joining them are three former Republican members of the House of Representatives, Tom Coleman of Missouri, Claudine Schneider of Rhode Island, and Christopher Shays of Connecticut. The list also includes numerous attorneys, commissioners, chiefs of staff, and other officials from previous Democratic and Republican presidential administrations.

Drawing comparisons to autocratic regimes in Russia and China, these officials claim that DeSantis’ actions are a retaliatory tactic aimed at deterring Disney and others from opposing his policies in the future.

The unfolding legal battle between Disney and DeSantis has captured national attention, with critics arguing that the Governor’s actions undermine the fundamental principles of democracy and free speech. As Florida continues to grapple with the aftermath of the takeover, observers are closely watching the outcome of the lawsuit and its potential implications for the state’s political landscape.

It remains to be seen how this clash between Disney and DeSantis will play out, but one thing is for certain: the repercussions have reverberated across Florida, leaving an indelible mark on the state’s political and economic fabric.

